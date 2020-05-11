Global Precision Aquaculture Market Industry: A Latest Research Report to Share Market Insights and Dynamics

Aquaculture is offered as a sustainable alternative to the ingesting of wild fish, for example, optimizing outputs, reducing inputs (such as feed), and reducing pollution. In aquaculture, various technologies are being used to reduce those environmental hazards, giving rise to the precision aquaculture being this a management concept based on measuring, observing, and responding space/temporal variability of productions. The scope of the precision aquaculture is to put on control-engineering principles to the production, to direct farmers to better control, monitoring, and documentation of biological processes in fish farms.

The Precision Aquaculture Market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the driving factors including increasing developments in the manufacturing industry. Further, increasing deployments in the Electronics and Semiconductor industry is supplementing the market growth. However, availability of substitutes is impeding the growth of the Precision Aquaculture Market.

The key players influencing the market are: Akuakare-Aguaculture Ltd., Akva Group, Aquabyte, Aqualine As, Cpi Equipment Inc., Deep Trekker, Eruvaka Technology, Innovasea Systems, Pentair Aes, Steinsvik.

The rapid adoption of advanced technologies-IoT, rising demand for protein-rich aqua food across the world, feeding robots, artificial intelligence (AI), and underwater remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) on aquaculture farms are some of the major factors driving the growth of the precision aquaculture market. Moreover, rising R&D expenditure and increasing investment in aquaculture technology worldwide and the growing popularity of land-based recirculating aquaculture systems is fueling the precision aquaculture market growth.

