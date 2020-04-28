TV Analytics Market: Taking Technology To The Next Level | Alphonso, Amobee, Clarivoy, DC Analytics, Edgeware AB, Google, IBM Corporation

The TV Analytics Market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the driving factors including increasing developments in the manufacturing industry. Further, increasing deployments in the automotive industry is supplementing the market growth. However, availability of substitutes is impeding the growth of the TV Analytics market.

Television sector in the electronics industry has rapidly revolutionized owing to the increasing digitalization and the varying preferences of the consumers. In order to meet the demands of the viewers, the content developers are increasingly developing the content in line with the preferences. The providers are also prefering the real-time decision making solutions for augmenting the viewership. This has led to the heightened adoption of the TV analytics solutions.

Some of the Prominent Players Operating in TV Analytics Market are: Alphonso, Amobee, Clarivoy, DC Analytics, Edgeware AB, Google, IBM Corporation, Nielsen, Realytics, Sambatv

The report on the area of TV Analytics by Insight Partners includes extensive primary research and detailed analysis of the qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry experts, key opinion leaders, to better understand the performance of the TV Analytics Market.

The rising adoption of social advertising and social media has widely influenced the market demand for TV analytics globally. Besides, the advent of artificial intelligence and voice-based systems is gaining traction in the TV analytics market, creating major growth opportunities for the market players. However, inappropriate digital infrastructure in the digital economies is projected to hamper the growth of the TV analytics market.

The global TV analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, transmission, deployment, and application. Based on component, the market is segmented into software and services. On the basis of transmission, the TV analytics market is segmented into cable TV, satellite TV/ direct-to-home, internet protocol television, and over-the-top. On the basis of deployment, the TV analytics market is segmented into on premise and cloud. Based on applications, the market is segmented into competitive intelligence, customer lifetime manaegemnet, churn prevention and behavior analysis, campaign management, content development, audience forecasting, and others.

The report presents the current market analysis scenario, future and future opportunities, revenue growth, prices and profitability. The proprietary data in this report is collected by The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and various customization options in the existing study.

