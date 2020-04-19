Delays Launch of the European Solar Orbiter To February 7th

ESA (European Space Agency), a mission that studies space, has delayed the launch of their solar orbiter two days after their technicians realized a problem during the preflight trial. As a result, launching is rescheduled for a two-hour launch opportunity that starts on 8th Feb GMT or 7th Feb 11:15 p.m. EST. The orbiter will fly on a ULA (United Launch Alliance) Atlas V rocket. In partnership with NASA, the European Space Agency leads the solar orbiter launch mission. The two parties regrettably announced the delay on 26th January.

ULA, ESA, and NASA confirmed that the launch of the solar orbiter is rescheduled to 8th Feb 0415 GMT or 7th Feb 23:15 EST due to the adjustment of wet dress preparation this week. The delay was settled upon following the discovery of a defaulted air-conditioning pipe that leads to the Centaur upper stage of the Atlas.

Wet dress rehearsals describe the regular run-through of all the launch day processes, which include fueling the device. NASA demands these new procedures for specific missions such as solar orbiter, which has a limited type of launch opportunity. This is meant to help confirm if the rocket is genuinely ready to fly. The solar orbiter has, in the real sense, a 19 days launch window that begins on 5th Feb if it is meant to reach out to Venus by December, when it will practically make use of the gravity on the planet to sling itself closer to the sun.

All the same, there is the backup launch opportunity within the year, even though it is less favorable. After they inspected the upper stage of the rocket, the team concluded that the defaulted pipe was most likely displaced at the Launchpad by the Gusty winds. The demonstration countdown was luckily completed on 24th January, allowing them to reschedule the actual launch.

The Atlas V will for this mission, fly in what ULA refers to 411 configuration, which includes a Centaur upper stage, one strap-on solid rocket booster, and a 4-meter fairing powered by one RL10 engine. It is important to note that this will be the sixth flight for Atlas V in this particular configuration and the 82nd in general. The 1,800 kilograms (3,970-Ib) solar orbiter is scheduled to take along ten scientific tools on the journey to the sun. This will include a specially designed camera that will help to capture the most recent detailed photos of poles of the sun.