Aircraft Leasing Market to Grow with an Extravagant Level of Growth by 2027 | AerCap Holdings N.V., Air Lease Corporation, Aviation Capital Group (ACG), Avolon, BOC Aviation

Airline companies procure the aircraft on lease from leasing airlines companies and the aircraft manufacturers.

Airline companies procure the aircraft on lease from leasing airlines companies and the aircraft manufacturers. Over the past few decades, a lot of international and domestic airlines have adopted the aircraft leasing model in order to reduce the financial burden and to increase the number of aircrafts fleets. Aircraft leasing is of two types: wet leasing and dry leasing. Wet leasing aircraft are procured for shorter period whereas, dry leasing is used for longer leasing period. The major airlines generally lease the aircrafts from top aircraft manufacturers. There is complete dominance of Irish leasing company over the global aircraft leasing market. Ireland has more than 50% of the total aircraft leasing companies.

The rapidly growing aviation industry, construction of new airports, a growing number of international air travelers, increased frequency of cargo aircraft, low interest, and aircraft leasing rates, increased investment of the major players in leasing and procurement are few of the factors driving the growth of Aircraft leasing market.

The rapidly growing aviation industry, construction of new airports, a growing number of international air travelers, increased frequency of cargo aircraft, low interest, and aircraft leasing rates, increased investment of the major players in leasing and procurement are few of the factors driving the growth of Aircraft leasing market.

Some of the Major Players In Aircraft Leasing Market:

AerCap Holdings N.V.

Air Lease Corporation

Aviation Capital Group (ACG)

Avolon

BBAM Aircraft Leasing & Management

BOC Aviation

Boeing Capital Corporation

GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS)

ICBC Leasing

SMBC Aviation Capital

The “Global Aircraft leasing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the aircraft leasing industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Aircraft leasing market with detailed market segmentation by aircraft type, leasing type, and geography. The global aircraft leasing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading aircraft leasing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2019 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Aircraft Leasing Market.

GLOBAL AIRCRAFT LEASING MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Aircraft Leasing Market – By Aircraft Type

wide body

narrow body

Global Aircraft Leasing Market – By Leasing Type

wet leasing

dry leasing

Others

Global Aircraft Leasing Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy Spain UK Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India China Japan Australia Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

South America (SAM) Brazil Rest of SAM



