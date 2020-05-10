TV Mounts Market 2020 Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities by Key Players Omnimount,Atdec Pty Ltd.,Display Mount Pro Co., Ltd.,Highgrade Tech Co. Ltd

The TV mount market was valued at US$ 10,264.8 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2019 to 2027 to reach US$ 19,089.6 million by 2027.

The demand for TV Mounts is largely influenced by number of factors mainly due to the several advantages offered by TV mounts and rising living standard of people across the globe. On the basis of type, fixed wall mount accounted for largest share of the TV mounts market in 2017 in terms of revenue. These mounts are easiest to install and economical as compared to other TV mounts.

TV Mounts Market – List of Companies:

1. Omnimount

2. Atdec Pty Ltd.

3. Jiangxi Kingsun Industry Co., Ltd.

4. Display Mount Pro Co., Ltd.

5. Highgrade Tech Co. Ltd

6. B-Tech International Ltd.

7. Unicol Engineering

8. VideoSecu

9. Legrand AV Division

10. Shenzhen Xinadda Ir-Pi Products co., Ltd.

The market for TV mount is fragmented with the presence of several manufacturers and the competitive dynamics in the market is expected to change during the upcoming years. Majority of the companies in this market are located in Asia-Pacific region as well as in North America. Currently, high demand for TV mounts is noticed in developing as well as developed regions such as Asia-Pacific and North America owing to the significant growth in residential and commercial construction, robust economic growth, boom of screen-size upgrades in developed region, and replacement of CRT TVs with flat-panel TVs in developing regions.

The overall market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. It also provides the overview and forecast for the global TV mounts market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major reasons such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America. Also, primary interview were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the TV mounts industry.

On the basis of application, residential is the leading sector owing to initiatives taken by government of developing as well as developed region for infrastructural development. These infrastructural developments comprises of construction of several hotels, educational institutions, hospitals, commercial buildings, railways and airports among others. Moreover, constantly growing population in several countries demand for increased residential construction. Several countries are facing shortage of housing and consequently, the governments are introducing various schemes and programs for the construction of residential buildings and houses in their respective country. Furthermore, the governments are providing low interest rates, tax rebates, and low mortgages with an objective to enable affordable purchasing of housing property for the lower as well as middle-class population. Thus, growth in construction sector increases the shipments for TVs, consequently flourish the demand for TV mounts.

Reasons To Buy

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global TV mounts market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth the market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

