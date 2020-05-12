Population Health Management Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2027

The “Global Population Health Management Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study with a special focus on the global healthcare IT market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of population health management market with detailed market segmentation by component, mode of delivery, end user and geography. The global population health management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading population health management market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key population health management market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

The global population health management market is segmented on the basis of component, mode of delivery and end user. Based on component, the market is segmented as services and software. On the basis of mode of delivery, the global population health management market is segmented into on premise, cloud based and web based. Based on end user, the market is segmented as healthcare payers, healthcare providers, government bodies, employer groups and other end users.

Population health management (PHM) is the practice of classifying groups of individuals, which helps in maintaining & improving health conditions of these groups. PHM is a patient friendly platform which supports in managing treatment costs by providing better cost efficient alternatives. In addition, the platform also helps payers and providers to manage risks associated with reimbursement policies. In the recent years, the healthcare system has largely become patient centric. Population health management simplifies risk stratification, care coordination, patient communication and data aggregation hence enabling better patient care management.

The rising penetration of IT in the field of healthcare is expected to fuel growth of the market in the coming years. Benefits offered by population health management systems, such as remote patient monitoring, data integration and data storage is expected to be a driving factor in the market. Rising awareness regarding the adoption of better personalized medicine is anticipated to offer significant growth opportunities for the players operating in the market in the coming years.

The reports cover key developments in the population health management market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from population health management market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for population health management in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the population health management market

