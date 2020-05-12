Medical Device Additive Manufacturing Market In-depth Analysis, Share and Insights Covering Market Share Forecast to 2027

The “Global Medical Device Additive Manufacturing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device additive manufacturing industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global medical device additive manufacturing market with detailed market segmentation by technology, product, application, and geography. The global medical device additive manufacturing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key medical device additive manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market 3D Systems, Inc., Biomedical Modelling, Inc., 3T RPD Ltd., Materialise, Renishaw plc., Stratasys Ltd., Vaupell, Inc., EOS, Precision ADM, and Amplitude Systemes among others.

Medical device additive manufacturing is a cost efficient process with high productivity. Also, the technique simplifies the complex manufacturing processes. These factors are expected to drive the market of medical device additive manufacturing during the coming years. Technological developments coupled with increasing applications of additive manufacturing in the medical industry are expected to provide vast scope of opportunity for the growth of medical device additive manufacturing market during the forecast period.

Additive manufacturing is a technique used to manufacture rapid prototypes and functional end use parts. The use of additive manufacturing in the medical industry has been rapidly increasing in the recent years owing to technological advancements. With additive manufacturing being implied in the healthcare industry, the scope for customization and innovation of designs has increased considerably over the last few years.

The medical device additive manufacturing market is segmented based on technology as, laser sintering, electron beam melting, stereolithography, and extrusion. Based on the products, the market is categorized as surgical guides, surgical instruments, implants & prosthetics, tissue engineering, and other products. Based on the applications, the medical device additive manufacturing market is classified as dental, orthopedic, bioengineering, and craniomaxillofacial.

Europe is expected to hold largest share in the medical device additive manufacturing market in the coming years, owing to the technological developments taking place in the medical field in the region. The demand for medical device additive manufacturing is expected to grow in North America at a significant rate, due to the increasing healthcare expenditure and rise in the number of surgical procedures.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

