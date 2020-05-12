Drug Screening Market Plying for Significant Growth During 2027

The “Global Drug Screening Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study with a special focus on the global medical device market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of drug screening market with detailed market segmentation by product type, sample, end users and geography. The global drug screening market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Drug screening market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key drug screening market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Abbott

Omega Laboratories, Inc.

Roche Monitoring Services.

Siemens

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Premier Biotech, Inc.

OraSure Technologies, Inc.

Psychemedics Corporation

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

The global drug screening market is segmented on the basis of product type, sample and end user. Based on product type, the market is segmented as analytical instruments, rapid testing devices and consumables. On the basis of sample, the global drug screening market is segmented into breath, hair, oral fluid, urine and others. Based on end user, the market is segmented as drug testing laboratories, drug treatment centers, criminal justice systems & law enforcement agencies, pain management centers, hospitals, individuals and others.

Drug screening is a technical process, performed for analyzing specimens such as hair, urine, oral fluids, breath and other samples. Drug screening aids in detection of drug or a chemical compound in the body. This process is applied in hospitals, drug testing centers, pain management centers as well as law enforcement agencies. Drug screening tests are also performed by companies and organizations on employees and athletes to check for drug abuse.

The consumption of alcohol and drugs has been increased during the previous years, which has been a matter of concern for various employers. Various government bodies have been providing funds for drug screening tests. These factors have fuelled the market of drug screening in the past years and the trend is expected to continue in the coming years as well. Development and adoption of new methods as well as devices for drug screening is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for the market in the future years.

The report analyzes factors affecting drug screening market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the drug screening market in these regions.

Report Spotlights

Progressive industry trends in the global Drug Screening Market to help players develop effective long-term strategies

Business growth strategies adopted by developed and developing markets

Quantitative analysis of the Drug Screening Market from 2020 to 2027

PEST analysis to illustrate the efficacy of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry to predict market growth

Market trends and outlook coupled with factors driving and restraining the growth of the Drug Screening Market

Decision-making process by understanding strategies that underpin commercial interest with regard to Drug Screening Market growth

Detailed overview and segmentation of the global Drug Screening Market, as well as its dynamics in the industry

Drug Screening Market size in various regions with promising growth opportunities

