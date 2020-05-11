Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Expected to Reach $1013 million by 2026 – Spark Therapeutics, Uniqure, Kaneka, Regenxbio, Massbiologics, Merck, Cobra
Pune, Feb 13,2020 – Viral Vector Manufacturing Market is accounted for $227.63 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1013 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of target diseases and disorders, a rising number of clinical studies and availability of funding for gene therapy development, and potential applications in novel drug delivery approaches are some of the factors propelling the market growth. However, the excessive cost of gene therapies and possible mutagenesis impede the market.
Viral Vector Manufacturing comprises the generation of these vectors, which then have to be purified in order to meet the quality attributes required for further use as gene delivery systems. Viral or non-viral vector methods are used the inefficient transfer of the therapeutic gene into the target cells. Viral vectors used in gene therapy include adenovirus, lentivirus, retrovirus, and adeno-associated viral (AAV). Non-viral vectors generally depend on delivery of plasmid DNA.
On the basis of application, Gene Therapy segment holds the significant growth during the forecast period due to the availability of effective viral vector gene therapies for rare diseases & cancers, ongoing research activities on viral vector gene therapies.
Based on geography, North America holds the major market share during the forecast period owing to rise in research activities, a large number of regenerative medicine companies, increase in the prevalence of target diseases and availability of funds.
Some of the key players profiled in the Viral Vector Manufacturing Market include Spark Therapeutics, Uniqure, Kaneka Eurogentec, Regenxbio, Finvector Vision Therapies, Novasep, Massbiologics, Merck KGaA, Cobra Biologics, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Lonza, Brammer Bio, Oxford Biomedica and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
