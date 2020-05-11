Plastic Drums Market | Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast Report To 2026

The Plastic Drums Market Report published by Value Market Research delivers an in-depth investigation to gather all the important data such as market share, size, current trends, growth opportunities, and top leading players in the global industry along with their current strategic developments for the forecast period of 2020-2026.

This research report also includes profiles of major companies operating in the global market. Some of the prominent players operating in the global plastic drums market are AST Plastic Containers, CL Smith Company, CurTec Holdings B.V., GREAT WESTERN CONTAINERS INC., Greif Packaging LLC, Industrial Container Services, Industrial Packaging Limited, Interplastica, KODAMA PLASTICS Co., Ltd., Mauser Packaging Solutions, RPC Group Plc, Schutz Container Systems, TPL Plastech Ltd., U.S. Coexcell Inc., Vallero International S.r.l., and others. This section cover profiling of major players in terms of important aspects such as company overview, financial overview, business strategy, and recent developments undertaken during the forecast horizon.

Market Dynamics

The rising demand for plastic drums from chemicals & pharmaceutical industries owing to its use in shipping and storing of fluids is propelling the market growth. Moreover, their unreactive nature with chemicals and other lubricants which are present in plastic drums is further increasing the market value. On the downside, environmental concerns regarding the use of plastics could challenge the market demand.

The report has been created by using crucial tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis to help businesses around the globe navigate opportunities and challenges in the rapidly evolving marketplace with clarity. These tools also serve the detailed information of each application/product segment in the global market of plastic drums.

Market Segmentation

The study offers a decisive view of the global plastic drums market by segmenting it in terms of capacity, product type, and end-use. The report analyzes these subsets with respect to the regional segmentation. This research study will prepare marketers for the evolving needs of their customers.

By Capacity

35 Gallon

35-60 Gallon

60 Gallon & above

By Product Type

Open Head Drums

Tight Head Drums

By End-Use

Food & Beverage

Chemicals & Fertilizers

Building & Construction

Pharmaceuticals

Paints & Lubricants

Regional Analysis

This section covers plastic drums market for the regions North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Regional segmentation has been done based on the present and future trends in the global plastic drums market along with the individual application segment across all the prominent region.

