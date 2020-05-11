Cogeneration Equipment Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.4% By 2026 – Rolls Royce, Kawasaki Heavy, Mitsubishi Heavy, ANDRITZ, Bosh, Foster, Clarke, Aegis

Sameer Joshi

Pune, Feb 13,2020 – The “Cogeneration Equipment Market” is an in-depth analysis of the market with a focus on the global trend. The report goals to provide an overview of the Cogeneration Equipment Market with detailed segmentation by product, type, application, and geography

According to Publisher, the Global Cogeneration Equipment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth growing demand for energy efficiency in the industries and rising use of natural gas for power generation. However, high installation and maintenance cost is restraining the market growth. Some of the factors such as expansion of distributed power generation in North America and Asia Pacific are creating opportunities for the market growth in the future.

Cogeneration equipment is use to concurrently produce both heat energy and electricity from a single fuel source such as natural gas, biomass, wood, coal, waste heat, or oil. It can operate at levels as high as 77% to 81% as compared to around 46% efficiency of conventional systems and they can decrease carbon emissions by up to 29% as compared to conventional systems.

By technology, the steam turbine segment has witnessed the significant growth during the forecast period due to simple design and cost-effectiveness and mainly preferred technology for industrial purposes particularly among paper and pulp sectors. By Geography, Asia Pacific region holds the largest market share during the forecast period owing to growing CHP systems demand from industrial sector in emerging countries.

Some of the key players in this market include Rolls Royce Plc, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Innovative Steam Technologies, ANDRITZ Energy & Environment GmbH, Bosh Thermotechnology Limited, Foster Wheeler AG, Siemens AG, Clarke Energy, Aegis Energy Services, Inc., 2G Energy Inc., BDR Thermea, Capstone Turbine Corporation, ABB Group and Baxi Group.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Cogeneration Equipment Market, By Technology

6 Global Cogeneration Equipment Market, By Capacity

7 Global Cogeneration Equipment Market, By Fuel

8 Global Cogeneration Equipment Market, By Application

9 Global Cogeneration Equipment Market, By Geography

10 Company Profiling

10.1 Rolls Royce Plc

10.2 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd

10.3 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

10.4 Innovative Steam Technologies

10.5 ANDRITZ Energy & Environment GmbH

10.6 Bosh Thermotechnology Limited

10.7 Foster Wheeler AG

10.8 Siemens AG

10.9 Clarke Energy

10.10 Aegis Energy Services, Inc.

10.11 2G Energy Inc.

10.12 BDR Thermea

10.13 Capstone Turbine Corporation

10.14 ABB Group

10.15 Baxi Group

