Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices Market Expected to Reach $3.85 billion by 2026 – Abbott, Johnson, Medtronic, Stryker, Penumbra, Terumo

Pune, Feb 13,2020 – The “Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices Market” is an in-depth analysis of the market with a focus on the global trend. The report goals to provide an overview of the Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices Market with detailed segmentation by product, type, application, and geography

According to Publisher, the Global Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices Market is accounted for $1.44 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $3.85 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include the growing frequency of unruptured intracranial aneurysm (UlAs) detection and technological developments. However, the associated high cost and probability for medical side effects are restricting the market growth.

The Aneurysm Coiling & Embolization Devices are the Embolization Device (PED) is specified for the endovascular action of adults with huge wide-necked intracranial aneurysms (lAs) in the internal carotid vein from the petrous to the big hypophyseal sections.

Based on the product, embolization coils segment has significant market growth due to the various factors including technical advances, increasing patient preference toward minimally invasive surgeries, and the rising number of endovascular coiling procedures.

By Geography, North America is expected to grow at a considerable market share throughout the forecast period. The increased healthcare expenditure and the strong presence of established vendors are significant factors for the high growth of the aneurysm coiling and embolization devices market in this region.

Some of the key players in global Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices market are Abbott, Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic, W. L. Gore & Associates, Stryker Corporation, Penumbra, Microport Scientific Corporation, Terumo and Acandis GmbH.

