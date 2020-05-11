AC Electric Motor Sales in Oil And Gas Market Expected to Reach $15.87 billion by 2026 – ABB, Allied, ARC, ATB, Hitachi, Nidec, Regal Beloit, RockWell, Siemens

Sameer Joshi

Pune, Feb 13,2020 – The “AC Electric Motor Sales in Oil & Gas Market” is an in-depth analysis of the market with a focus on the global trend. The report goals to provide an overview of the AC Electric Motor Sales in Oil & Gas Market with detailed segmentation by product, type, application, and geography

According to Publisher, the Global AC Electric Motor Sales in Oil & Gas Market is accounted for $9.18 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $15.87 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.3%. Factors such as rising demand for the technological developments and increase in the transition to energy-efficient motors in oil & gas industry are driving the market growth. However, stringent government regulations and the constant growth of the oil & gas industry are hampering the growth of the market.

AC electric motor is powered by alternating current and comprises of two main parts, namely, an outside stator possessing coils supplied with AC to generate a first rotating magnetic field along with an inside rotor attached to the output shaft creating a second rotating magnetic field.

Based on the output power (HP), > 1 HP segment has a lucrative market share during the forecast period. Due to the wide application of these motors in the oil & gas sector including pumps, auxiliary generators, centrifugal & reciprocating compressors, and cranes. The trend is highly evident in developed economies, wherein the purchasing power is high. By geography, the Asia Pacific region is driven by increasing rapid industrial development, especially in the oil & gas industry is some of the key factors responsible for the growth of the AC electric motor market.

Some of the key players in AC Electric Motor Sales in Oil & Gas market include ABB, Allied Motion, ARC System, ATB, GE, Hitachi, Hoyer, Johnson Electric, Nidec Corporation, Regal Beloit, RockWell, Schneider Electric, Siemens, TMEIC, Toshiba Corporation, WEG SE, and Yaskawa.

