5G Chipset Market 2020 By Emerging Trends, Industry Demand and Forecast, 2026

The 5G Chipset Market Report published by Value Market Research delivers an in-depth investigation to gather all the important data such as market share, size, current trends, growth opportunities, and top leading players in the global industry along with their current strategic developments for the forecast period of 2020-2026.

This research report also includes profiles of major companies operating in the global market. Some of the prominent players operating in the global 5G chipset market are Analog Devices, Inc., Anokiwave, Broadcom, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Intel Corporation, MediaTek, Inc., Nokia Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., and Samsung, Qorvo, Inc. This section cover profiling of major players in terms of important aspects such as company overview, financial overview, business strategy, and recent developments undertaken during the forecast horizon.

Market Dynamics

The increasing demand for high-speed internet and broad network coverage with reduced power consumption is fueling the market growth. In addition to this, increasing demand for mobile data services among consumers is further boosting the market growth. On the other hand, high cost associated with 5G chipset hardware could limit the market growth.

The report has been created by using crucial tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis to help businesses around the globe navigate opportunities and challenges in the rapidly evolving marketplace with clarity. These tools also serve the detailed information of each application/product segment in the global market of 5G chipset.

Market Segmentation

The study offers a decisive view of the global 5G chipset market by segmenting it in terms of type, end-user, and deployment. The report analyzes these subsets with respect to the regional segmentation. This research study will prepare marketers for the evolving needs of their customers.

By Type

7nm

10nm

Others

By End-User

Consumer Electronics

Industrial Automation

Automotive & Transportation

Health Care

Media & Entertainment

Energy & Utilities

Others

By Deployment

Devices

Customer Premises Equipment

Network Infrastructure Equipment

Regional Analysis

This section covers 5G chipset market for the regions North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Regional segmentation has been done based on the present and future trends in the global 5G chipset market along with the individual application segment across all the prominent region.

