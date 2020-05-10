USA Nutraceutical Market Outlook To 2027: Leading Players Abbott, Amway, Chobani, LLC, General Mills, Inc, Helion Nutraceuticals

The USA nutraceuticals market is accounted to US$ 73,986.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 138,047.1 Mn by 2027.

Nutraceuticals are referred to as food products that provide medical and health benefits. The nutraceutical products are mainly constituted of ingredients such as probiotics and prebiotics, omega 3, fatty acids, vitamins, proteins, minerals, fibers, structured lipids, and amino acids among others. These products provide health benefits beyond the basic nutritional value of food. Nutraceutical products are available in different types, such as functional food, functional beverages, dietary supplements, personal care, and pharmaceuticals. Thus, various health benefits associated with the consumption of functional food and dietary supplements has bolstered the growth of the USA nutraceuticals market.

The USA nutraceuticals market is bifurcated on the basis of application into general wellness, beauty and anti-aging, weight management, digestive health, sports and energy drinks. General wellness is dominating the USA nutraceuticals market. The general wellness market has recorded a considerably high growth rate in recent years. People are now inclined towards the consumption of dietary supplements to a wide range due to its rising awareness of nutritional and medicinal benefits.

A key trend which is projected to affect the USA nutraceuticals market in the coming year is the increasing spectrum of nutraceutical in sport nutrition. Nutrition plays an essential role in an athlete’s performance. Vitamins and minerals are crucial for a variety of activities in the body, such as turning food into energy and keeping bones healthy. A variety of vitamins are needed in metabolism. Dietary supplements and functional food play a crucial role in helping athletes consume the proper amount of calories, carbohydrate, and protein in their diet. Recent studies have proved that a number of nutrients and dietary supplements have been shown to help improve performance. This have surged the demand for nutraceutical products in USA nutraceuticals market.

The USA nutraceuticals market by type is bifurcated in functional food, functional beverages, dietary supplements, personal care and pharmaceuticals. The functional food segment dominated the USA nutraceuticals market owing to the growing health consciousness among consumers and increasing knowledge about the use of nutraceutical products. Nutraceuticals in functional food contains fibers and oligosaccharides which prevents cancer and reduces the cholesterol level in the body. Functional foods are known to be rich in proteins that help in improving the immunological response in the body. Nutraceuticals also enhances and maintains functional aspects of the body such as the bone strength, dental health, the digestive system, cardiovascular system, immune system and the digestive system.

Some of the players present in USA nutraceuticals market are Abbott, Amway, Chobani, LLC, General Mills, Inc, Helion Nutraceuticals, LLC, Herbalife International of America, Inc, Kellogg Co., Matsun Nutrition, The Nature’s Bounty Co., and Valensa International among others.

The overall USA nutraceuticals market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the USA nutraceuticals market. Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis.

Table of Contents

Introduction Nutraceutical Market – Key Takeaways Nutraceutical Market – Market Landscape Nutraceutical Market – Key Market Dynamics Nutraceutical Market – Analysis Nutraceutical Market Analysis – By Product Nutraceutical Market Analysis – By Component Nutraceutical Market Analysis– by Deployment Nutraceutical Market Analysis– by End User Nutraceutical Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 Nutraceutical Market – Industry Landscape Nutraceutical Market – Key Company Profiles Appendix

