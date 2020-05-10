New Trends of Skin Packaging Market Increasing demand with key Players Sealed Air Corporation, Berry Plastics Group Inc., Amcor PLC

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Skin Packaging including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Skin Packaging investments from 2020 till 2025.

The skin packaging market was valued at USD 9.2 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.44% during the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Skin packaging decreases the need for protective packaging fillers, which makes it a cost-effective packaging option compared to other methods.

Skin pack, or skin packaging, is a type of carded packaging where a product is placed on a piece of paperboard, and a thin sheet of transparent plastic is placed over the product and paperboard. The printed paperboard usually has a heat-seal coating.

Skin Packaging is a digital process used in producing printed images by particularly heating coated thermochromic paper, or thermal paper. Thermal printers are extensively used in small, medium, and large businesses mainly through barcode, label printer under various industries such as retail, healthcare, supply chain, etc to label and, subsequently, track the products to be shipped.

Top Leading Manufactures-

Sealed Air Corporation, Berry Plastics Group Inc., Amcor PLC (Bemis Company Inc.), West Rock Company, LINPAC Packaging Limited, Mondini SPA, Display Pack Inc., Clondalkin Group Holdings B.V., DOW Inc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc

Market Scenario

Food and Beverage is Expected to Hold the Major Market Share

– Captivating consumers attention has been one of the reasons for the adoption of skin packaging among others. The secondary sealing of vacuum skin packaging is visually appealing for seafood and meat packages.

– Furthermore, it also helps to minimize the migration of liquids inside the packaging, for an appetizing and appealing presentation of the package.

– Meat processors and retailers are pressurized to reduce costs owing to which this helps the state-of-the-art packaging serve as a differentiator, which adds value in an otherwise crowded meat market.

– Although vacuum packaged sausage products are accepted widely, consumers still prefer fresh sliced products. This trend is quite clear from the availability of these products in supermarkets and retail stores.

Competitive Landscape

August 2018 – Sealed Air Corporation introduced OptiDure packaging technology combining two critical features: high-abuse resistance and abrasion protection, and will impact the fresh red meat, as well as smoked and processed meat segments

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a Global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Global Skin Packaging Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

