Legal Analytics Market Strategic SWOT Analysis Review 2020- Wolters Kluwer N.V., Thomson Reuters Corporation, Mindcrest Inc

Legal Analytics Market is expected to register a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period, 2019-2024. Legal Analytics provides valuable insights to help lawyers gain a winning edge in the highly competitive business and practice of law

Global Legal Analytics Market This market research provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Research classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Legal analytics is a process of extracting actionable knowledge from data to assist in-house legal leaders and decision-makers on topics as diverse as matter forecasting, process improvement, legal strategy, comparative legal costs, and financial operations. Litigators use legal analytics to reveal trends and patterns in past litigation that inform legal strategy and anticipate outcomes in current cases. Further, it relies on advanced technologies, such as machine learning and natural language processing, to clean up, structure, and analyze raw data from millions of case dockets and documents.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., Thomson Reuters Corporation, Mindcrest Inc., Lexisnexis ( RELX plc ), Abacus Data Systems, Everlaw, Inc., Proofpoint, Inc., CS Disco Inc., Brainspace Corporation, IBM, Wipro, UnitedLexÊCorporation, Argopoint LLC, Premonition L.L.C, Analytics Consulting LLC, CPA Global

Contract Management Offers Potential Growth

– New regulatory requirements, globalization, increases in contract volumes and complexity have resulted in increasing recognition of the importance and benefits of effective contract management, thereby increasing the demand for contract management.

– The growing recognition of the need to automate and improve contractual processes and satisfy increasing compliance and analytical needs has also led to an increase in the adoption of more formal and structured contract management procedures and an increase in the availability of software applications designed to address these needs.

– Therefore, key vendors have also grown eager to create investment products around contract management.

– For instance, in October 2019, Thomson Reuters partnered with a contract firm OpenLaw for a document automation proof of concept (POC). This proof of concept demonstrates how users could incorporate blockchain-enabled smart contract provisions into any legal template they create within Contract Express, including the many automated standard documents available from Practical Law.

– Additionally, in October 2019, Contract Logix launched a Premium and Express platform which allows the customers to customize contract data to match the business and individual needs.

– September 2019 – AbacusNext announced an updated version of the AbacusLaw mobile app that serves all users of the AbacusLaw practice management system. The new app provides features such as the ability to access case and client information even offline and provides complete visual redesign focused on easy access to and management of AbacusLaw information. The mobile app benefits both on-premises and cloud-based clients.

– June 2019 – LexisNexis launched its Environmental Litigation module. The module provides detailed data and analytics on over 14,700 environmental cases pending in federal district court since 2009, including thousands of multi-district litigation cases. In addition to capturing all the environmental cases, Lex Machina used machine learning and natural language processing algorithms to find and tag environmental-related cases that were filed under other NOS codes.

Major points covered in this research are:-

─Legal Analytics Market Overview, Segment by Type (Product Category), by Application, by Region (2020-2025), Competition by Manufacturers

─Global Market Size (Value) of Legal Analytics (2020-2025)

─Global Legal Analytics Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value), Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2020-2025)

─Global Legal Analytics Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

─Global Legal Analytics Market Analysis by Application

─Global Legal Analytics Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

─Legal Analytics Manufacturing Cost Analysis

─Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

─Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

─Market Effect Factors Analysis

─Global Legal Analytics Market Forecast (2020-2025)

─Competitive Landscape

─Research Findings and Conclusion

Finally, this Legal Analytics report covers the market scenario and its development prospects over the coming years. Report likewise manages the type analysis, contrasting it with the significant application, recent Legal Analytics product development and gives an outline of the potential Global market.

