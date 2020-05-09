Enterprise Media Gateways Market 2019 Technology Advancement and Future Scope – Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Cisco Systems, Avaya, Ribbon Communications

The report titled “Enterprise Media Gateways Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The global Enterprise Media Gateways market size was 2153.2 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2473.4 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 4.0% during 2019-2025.

This report studies the Enterprise Media Gateways market. Enterprise media gateways are translation devices or services used to convert the digital media flow between telecom networks such as signaling system 7 (SS7) and public switched telephone network (PSTN). Multimedia communications are enabled by media gateways over various transport protocols such as Asynchronous Transfer Mode (ATM) and Internet Protocol (IP) across next-generation networks.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Enterprise Media Gateways Market: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Cisco Systems, Avaya, Ribbon Communications, Matrix Comsec, Grandstream Networks, AudioCodes Ltd., ZTE Corporation, Dialogic Corporation, Alcatel-Lucent S.A., ADTRAN, Sangoma Technologies Corporation and others.

Global Enterprise Media Gateways Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Enterprise Media Gateways Market on the basis of Types are:

Small-sized Enterprise

Medium-sized Enterprise

Large-sized Enterprise

On the basis of Application , the Global Enterprise Media Gateways Market is segmented into:

Telecom and IT

Healthcare

Government Sector

Media and Entertainment

Banking and Insurance

Other Applications

Enterprises use media gateways to extend the life of applications such as legacy time-division multiplexing (TDM) and private branch exchange (PBX) to introduce IP-based technologies. Media gateways help preserve existing line equipment in the enterprise.

Regional Analysis For Enterprise Media Gateways Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Enterprise Media Gateways Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Enterprise Media Gateways Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the Enterprise Media Gateways Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of Enterprise Media Gateways Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of Enterprise Media Gateways Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

