Botanical Extracts Market to See an Exponential Growth during 2020-2027

An extract is a substance prepared by extracting a part of raw material, often by using a solvent such as ethanol or water. Botanical extract is drawing specific compounds from natural plant material. It is herbal products ingredient derived from various plants. Botanical extracts are extensively used ingredients in food and beverage industry, owing to their superior organoleptic characteristics and improved nutritional profile.

Rising awareness regarding the side-effects of synthetic flavors across the globe is driving the demand for botanical extracts market. Furthermore, the growth of the clean label trend across food & beverage markets is also projected to influence the botanical extracts market significantly. Moreover increasing demand for healthy and natural ingredients among the consumer in the developed countries is anticipated to have a robust impact in the botanical extracts market. Increase in the need for tertiary processed food is expected to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants.

Blue Sky Botanics Ltd, Dohler, Frutarom Industries Ltd., Kalsec Inc., P.T. Haldin Pacific Semesta, Prinova Group LLC., PT. INDESSO AROMA., Ransom Naturals Ltd, Synergy Flavors Inc, Synthite Industries Private Ltd.

The global botanical extracts market is segmented on the basis of source, form and application. Based on source, the market is segmented into spices, herbs, flowers, and tea leaves. On the basis of the form the market is segmented into powder, and liquid. On the basis of the application the market is segmented into food and beverages.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global botanical extracts market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The botanical extracts market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region

