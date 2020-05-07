Hernia Repair Market: The Competitive Environment May Be at Best

A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 105 pages, titled as ‘North America Hernia Repair Market 2020-2026 by Product Type, Surgery Type, Hernia Type, End-user, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity’ with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and important players/vendors such as Becton, Dickinson And Company , B. Braun Melsungen AG. Etc. The report will help you gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2020 – 2026

Summary

North America hernia repair market is expected to grow by 4.0% annually in the forecast period and reach $2,586.0 million by 2025.

Highlighted with 26 tables and 42 figures, this 105-page report “North America Hernia Repair Market 2020-2026 by Product Type, Surgery Type, Hernia Type, End-user, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America hernia repair market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. In this report 2019 is the base year for market analysis, with estimates and forecast covering 2020-2026. (Please Note: The report will be updated before delivery to make sure that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America hernia repair market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, Surgery Type, Hernia Type, End-user, and Country.

Based on product type, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Fixation Devices (further segmented into Tack (split into Absorbable Tack and Non-absorbable Tack), Staple, Suture, Glue)

• Consumables (Mesh) (further segmented into Biological Mesh and Synthetic Mesh (further split into Absorbable Mesh and Non-Absorbable Mesh; Flat Mesh and 3D Mesh))

Based on surgery type, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Open-Tension Free Repair

• Laparoscopic Tension Free Repair

• Tension Repair

• Robotic-Assisted Hernia Repair

Based on hernia type, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Umbilical

• Incisional

• Femoral

• Inguinal

• Paraumbilical

• Epigastric

• Others

Based on end user, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Clinics

• Hospitals

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

• U.S.

• Canada

For each of the aforementioned countries, market analysis and revenue data are available for 2019-2026. The breakdown of major national markets by Product Type, Surgery Type, and End-user over the study years (2019-2026) is included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in North America hernia repair market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

Becton, Dickinson And Company

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International, Inc.

C.R. Bard, Inc.

Cook Medical, Inc.

Cousin Biotech

Duomed Group

Ethicon, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)

Getinge AB

Herniamesh S.r.l.

Table of Content

1 Introduction 6

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 6

1.3 Executive Summary 14

2 Market Overview and Dynamics 16

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 16

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 17

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges 20

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends 23

2.5 Porter’s Fiver Forces Analysis 26

3 Segmentation of North America Market by Product Type 30

3.1 Market Overview by Product Type 30

3.2 Fixation Devices 33

3.3 Consumables (Mesh) 38

4 Segmentation of North America Market by Surgery Type 42

4.1 Market Overview by Surgery Type 42

4.2 Open-Tension Free Repair 44

4.3 Laparoscopic Tension Free Repair 45

4.4 Tension Repair 46

4.5 Robotic-Assisted Hernia Repair 47

….Continued

View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/2447652-north-america-hernia-repair-market-2020-2026-by-product-type-surgery-type-hernia-type-end-user-and-country

It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization accordingly.

