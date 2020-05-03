Urban Air Mobility Market To Boom In Near Future By 2027 Scrutinized In New Research

What is Urban Air Mobility?

Urban air mobility (UAM) is an aviation industry term for automated and on-demand passenger or cargo-carrying air transportation services, normally flown without a pilot. The traffic across several countries is bad and getting worse. A new generation of innovators is searching for methods to efficiently and quickly move people within cities in a safest and environmentally friendly manner. These new services are anticipated to bring new ways for people to travel around urban areas and cities while reducing congestion.

The key factors that are driving the growth of urban air mobility market are, increase in acceptance of urban air mobility owing to environmental concerns, high investments in developing smart city may lead to demand for urban air mobility, and also the rising demand for an efficient mode of logistics & transportation. Moreover, increasing demand for autonomous air ambulance vehicles is anticipated to create significant opportunities for the market to grow.

Geographically, this report focuses on product sales, value, market share, and growth opportunity in key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

1. Airbus

2. Aurora Flight Sciences

3. Bell Helicopter Textron Inc.

4. EHANG

5. EmbraerX

6. Honeywell International Inc.

7. Kittyhawk. io, Inc.

8. Neva Aerospace Ltd.

9. Volocopter GmbH

10. Workhorse Group Inc.

