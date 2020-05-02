New study focusing on Identity Verification Market: Year 2020-2027 and its detail analysis by Focusing on Top Key Players like Acuant, Authenteq, Gemalto N.V., Idemia, Mitek systems, Experian information solutions, Jumio, LexisNexis, Onfido, Trulioo

A new statistical report titled Identity Verification Market has been recently published by The Insight Partners to its massive database which helps to make informed decisions in the businesses. This report provides strategists, marketers and senior executives with the critical information needed to evaluate the global market sector. This report provides targeted customers with a fresh look into the market and to fill the knowledge through processed information and opinions of specific industry experts. Comprehensive data on expanded investment in the commercial phase is there in the report.

The growing sophistication of security information platforms and IT security-based tools & solutions is anticipated to have a profound impact on the overall management of the security ecosystem of an enterprise. The unprecedented growth in the number of cyber security incidents has further led to an increased need for robust security solutions across enterprises. The market demand for identity verification solutions has gained significant traction in the past few years owing to the versatile capabilities of these systems such as identity verification, data identification, fraud detection, and others. The growing popularity of digitization and automation in various industry verticals that range from BFSI to healthcare is also anticipated to fuel the growth of the identity verification market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. Some of the prominent benefits of identity verification include real-time ID verification, extracting data directly from IDs without any friction, effective document authentication & verification, mitigate the risk of spoofing, and others. All these benefits and capabilities offered by identity verification provide long term benefits to enterprises. These versatile benefits are expected to drive the market growth of identity verification market.

Leading Identity Verification Market Players:

Acuant, Inc. Authenteq Gemalto N.V. (Thales Group) Idemia Mitek systems, Inc. Experian information solutions, Inc. Jumio LexisNexis Onfido Trulioo

Identity verification Market By Component

Solution

Services

Identity verification Market By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

Identity verification Market By Organization Size

SMEs

Large Enterprise

Identity verification Market By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Government & Defense

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Retail

Others

Identity verification Market By Geography