Technological Advancement on Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market 2020-2027: Focusing on Top Key Players like Daimler AG, Volvo Group, Scania Group, PACCAR Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH

This report covers the Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.

The Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market industry research report analyses the supply, sales, production, and market status comprehensively. Production market shares and sales market shares are analyzed along with the study of capacity, production, sales, and revenue. Several other factors such as import, export, gross margin, price, cost, and consumption are also analyzed under the section Analysis of Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market production, supply, sales and market status.

The report also includes the profiles of Artificial intelligence in transportation market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Daimler AG

Volvo Group

Scania Group

PACCAR Inc

Robert Bosch GmbH

Valeo SA

NVIDIA Corp

Intel Corp

Continental AG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Artificial intelligence is used in prediction & finding of traffic accidents and circumstances (by converting traffic sensors into intelligent agents with the help of cameras), it is used in deciding control & optimization problems. The rise in the government policy for vehicle safety, rising adoption of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and progress of autonomous vehicles play a crucial role in the growth of artificial intelligence in transportation market . The major issues restraining the growth of the artificial intelligence in transportation market is the high price of artificial intelligence systems and infrastructure improvement cost. Truck Platooning and increasing level of autonomy are some prospects for artificial intelligence in transportation market.

Autonomous trucks are expected to be the firmest rising section of the global artificial intelligence in transportation market, by application. Autonomous trucks are the key objective for the submission of artificial intelligence technology. AI technology research was converging on traffic and navigation system, but now the focus has loosened to make fully autonomous trucks. Trucks are the key contributor to the transportation sector of North America.

Key Benefits-

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa).

Global Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

