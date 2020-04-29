Switchgear Market Shaping from Growth to Value| ABB, Hyosung Corporation, Alstom SA, Hitachi, Siemens AG, CG Power & Industrial, General Electric, Mitsubishi Electric, Schneider Electric

Global Switchgear Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

The global energy generation sector is experiencing significant demand for energy efficient power generation systems, which is due to the substantial increase in power consumption capacity per region. This is driving the global switchgear market. The key factor boosting the switchgear market is the constant increase in the development and construction activities across the globe, thereby, demanding an increased quantity of energy power. In addition, the developing countries worldwide are demanding increased quantity of electricity and owing to the companies operating in the gas insulated switchgear market, is deploying their technologies, which is catalyzing the growth of switchgear market in the current scenario.

The “Global Switchgear Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Switchgear industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Switchgear market with detailed market segmentation on the basis of type, application, and geography. The global Switchgear market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Leading Key Players

1. ABB Ltd.

2. Hyosung Corporation

3. Alstom SA

4. Hitachi Ltd.

5. Siemens AG

6. CG Power & Industrial Ltd.

7. General Electric

8. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

9. Schneider Electric SE

10. Toshiba International Corporation

Moreover, pertaining to the fact that, space constraints to set up an air-insulated switchgear is a major concern in every region, the manufacturers and the end users are increasingly upgrading their technologies to gas insulated switchgear for enhanced services. This is bolstering the growth trajectory of the switchgear market. The rising initiative towards smart city among the developed countries and few developing countries worldwide is foreseen to accentuate the demand for switchgear in the years to come.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Switchgear market based on type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Switchgear market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Switchgear Market – Global Analysis to 2025 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

