Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Market Demand Will Increase to 2024 Evaluated By Global Top Players Like Everyday Speech, Peekapak, Nearpod, EVERFI, Purpose Prep, Social Express and Others.

The “Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Market” report presents an in-depth assessment of the Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, deployment case studies, standardization, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, Top key player profiles and strategies. The report also presents market size forecasts from 2020 till 2024.

The Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Market size is projected to grow from USD 1.2 Billion in 2019 to USD 3.7 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24.7% during the forecast period. This report spread across 199 Pages, Profiling 23 Companies and Supported with 130 Tables and 87 figures is now available in this research.

Major Vendors- Everyday Speech (US), Peekapak (Canada), Nearpod (US), EVERFI (US), Purpose Prep (US), Social Express (US), Aperture Education (US), Rethink ED (US), Committee for Children (US), Emotional ABCs (US), Taproot Learning (US), SEL Adventures (US), BASE Education (US), Panorama Education (US), Evolutions Labs (US), Hoonuit (US) and Others.

Based on services, the training and support segment of the SEL market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Training and support services help educators in their SEL journey that includes onsite training, remote technical assistance, and support related to the SEL platform. Training services comprise in-school training, workshops, personal training, conferences, webinars, seminars, and personal development programs on SEL.

SEL plays an integral part of education across developed and developing countries. They acts as a useful resource for educators to develop non-cognitive skills in children. Educators have experienced several benefits with the implementation of SEL into academia. The application-based SEL platform helps students live in rural areas or schools that do not have strong internet connectivity.

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall SEL market and its segments. This report is also expected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies

