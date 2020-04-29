Membranes Market Estimated to Record Highest CAGR by 2026

The “Membranes Market” report presents an in-depth assessment of the Membranes including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, deployment case studies, standardization, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, Top key player profiles and strategies. The report also presents market size forecasts from 2019 till 2026.

The Membranes Market size is projected to grow from US$ 5.4 Billion in 2019 to US$ 8.3 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. This report spread across 140 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with Tables and figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Membranes Market:

DuPont (US)

Toray (Japan)

Hydranautics (US)

Koch Separation Solutions (US)

Pentair (UK)

The polymeric material segment accounts for the largest market share, in terms of value, in the membranes market. This segment includes natural and synthetic polymers. The synthetic polymeric membranes are mainly used in water treatment, desalination, and wastewater treatment applications.

The NF technology segment is projected to register the highest CAGR between 2019 and 2024. The ability of NF membranes to permeate monovalent ions, while rejecting divalent and multivalent ions has a significant impact growth of NF technology. The flexibility provided by NF segments for ion separation and permeation offers substantial advantages in industrial applications. Also, the use of these membranes for water treatment provides lower discharge volumes than RO, reduces heavy metal, salt, and nitrate contents.

