“Medical Adhesives Market” to 2024 – Key Insights, Developments, Top Trends and Global Forecast

A fresh report titled “Medical Adhesives Market” has been presented by ReportsnReports.. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Medical Adhesives Market.

The Medical Adhesives Market is projected to grow from US$ 7.6 Billion in 2019 to US$ 10.6 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.8% between 2019 and 2024. This report spread across 188 Pages, Profiling 27 Companies and Supported with 104 Tables and 45 figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Medical Adhesives Market:

Ethicon Inc. (Johnson & Johnson Services) (US)

Henkel AG & CO. KGAA (Germany)

3M Company (US)

Baxter International Inc. (US)

“Acrylic resin is estimated to have the largest share of the overall medical adhesives market during the forecast period.”

The acrylic resin segment accounts for the largest share of the medical adhesives market in the synthetic resin segment. Unlike other resins, acrylic offers high bonding strength without the need for surface preparation. Acrylic-based medical adhesives find use in medical device assembly, orthopedic surgeries, dental treatments, PSA, and other disposable medical products.

“The medical adhesives market projected to witness the highest CAGR in dental application during the forecast period.”

The dental segment is the fastest-growing application of medical adhesives. Dental adhesives provide retention to composite fillings or composite cement. These adhesives find use in pit & fissure sealants and dental restoration applications.

Research Coverage:

This report provides detailed segmentation of the medical adhesives market based on resin type, technology, end-use industry, and region. Based on resin type, the medical adhesives market has been segmented into thermo set and thermoplastic. Based on technology, the market has been segmented into solvent-borne, 100% solids, and dispersion. Based on end-use industry, the market has been segmented into automotive & transportation, building & construction, packaging, footwear, industrial, and furniture & decoration. Based on region, the market has been segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

