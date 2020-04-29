Global Drug Discovery Services Market Size, Share, Up-coming Trends, Analysis, Manufactures, Regions, Leading Players, Outlook –Future and Forecast 2025

The Global report on “Drug Discovery Services Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report also details the information about the global market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, challenges, opportunities and porter’s forces analysis with respect to these elements. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Drug Discovery Services Market is projected to reach US$ 19.1 Billion by 2025 from US$ 10.7 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2020 to 2025. This report spread across 168 Pages, Profiling 20 Companies and Supported with 111 Tables and 39 figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Albany Molecular Research, Inc. (US), Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (US), Evotec SE (Germany), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), WuXiAppTec (China), GenScript Biotech Corporation (China), Jubilant Life Sciences (India), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (US), Piramal Enterprises Ltd. (India), Viva Biotech (China), Domainex (UK), Shanghai Medicilon, Inc. (China) and Others.

“The Hit-to-Lead process segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.”

Based on the process, the drug discovery services market is segmented into target selection, target validation, hit-to-lead identification, lead optimization, and candidate validation. Hit-to-lead identification process is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment due to the high outsourcing of these services to CROs by the pharmaceutical companies and the emerging advanced technologies for high-throughput screening (HTS) and H2L as well as reductions in development time.

“Medicinal Chemistry segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the drug discovery services market in 2020.”

Based on type, the drug discovery services market is segmented into medicinal chemistry services, biology services, and drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics (DMPK). The medicinal chemistry services segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the drug discovery services market due to the widespread application of medicinal chemistry in various phases of preclinical drug discovery to deliver robust candidates.

