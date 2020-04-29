Extensive Elaboration On Business Travel Market Industry Outline, Global Executive Players, Interpretation and Benefit Growth to 2027

The global Business Travel market accounted for US$ 1.37 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 2.09 Bn by 2027. With the increasing digitalization of travel bookings and payments, the business travel market is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period. The digitalization of payments and bookings has made it easier for both enterprises and individual travelers to organize their travel needs. A wide variety of online and cashless payment options allow travelers to pay for services such as hotel accommodation, airfare, dining, ground transport, souvenirs, recreational activities without using credit/debit cards or net banking.

Leading Players in the Business Travel Market:

American Express Global Business Travel, BCD Group, Booking Holdings, Inc., Corporate Travel Management, CWT, Direct Travel, Inc., Expedia Group, Fareportal, Flight Centre Travel Group Limited, and Travel Leaders Group among others

The Business Travel market analysis is intended to provide all participants and vendors with pertinent specifics about growth aspects, roadblocks, threats, and lucrative business opportunities that the market is anticipated to reveal in the coming years. This intelligence study also encompasses the revenue share, market size, market potential, and rate of consumption to draw insights pertaining to the rivalry to gain control of a large portion of the market share.

Competitive landscape:

The Business Travel Industry is extremely competitive and consolidated because of the existence of several established companies that are adopting different marketing strategies to increase their market share. The vendors engaged in the sector are outlined based on their geographic reach, financial performance, strategic moves, and product portfolio. The vendors are gradually widening their strategic moves, along with customer interaction.

Business Travel Market Segmented by Region/Country: US, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, Central & South America

Reasons for Buying Business Travel Market Report:

The report performs an analysis of the dynamic competitive landscape that can help the reader/client move ahead in the global market.

It also presents an in-depth view of different factors driving or restraining the growth of the global market.

The Global Business Travel Market report provides a derived on the basis of the potential growth of the market.

It helps formulate profitable business decisions by offering thorough insights into the global market and by creating a comprehensive analysis of pivotal market segments and subsegments.

