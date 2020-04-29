Catalytic Converter Market Overview 2018-2025: Diversely changing Market Trends with Potential Business Growth

Global Catalytic Converter Market 2019 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Catalytic Converter market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Catalytic Converter Market is projected to grow from USD 42.4 Billion in 2018 to USD 73.1 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.10%. This report spread across 211 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 123 Tables and 64 figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled Catalytic Converter Market:

Faurecia (France)

Tenneco (US)

Continental (Germany)

Eberspächer (Germany)

Johnson Maththey (UK)

Umicore (Belgium)

Futaba (Japan)

BAEF (Germany)

CDTI Materials (US)

Benteler International (Austria)

Agriculture tractors hold the maximum share in the overall off-highway vehicle segment. The demand for agricultural tractors is driven by increasing mechanization rate, rising global population, shortage of skilled farm labor, increasing labor cost, and the growingneed for operational efficiency and profitability. With the rising demand for tractors, the demand for several after treatment devices will also grow simultaneously. DOC and DPF devices are fitted in most of the agricultural tractors to comply with off-highway vehicle emission norms. The deployment of these devices is more prominent in Europe and North America, and will eventually boost up in the Asian countries also. Alternatively, deployment of SCRs is dependent on the engine capacity.

“Asia Oceania is estimated to be the largest catalytic converter market during the forecast period.”

The catalytic converter market in Asia Oceania is expected to be the largest during the forecast period. The major driving factors are huge vehicle production and upcoming emission norms in developing countries such as China and India. China and India are currently following China IV and BS IV respectively, and are planning to launch China VI and BS VI directly which will fuel the growth of catalytic converter.

Competitive Landscape of Catalytic Converter Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

2.1 Visionary Leaders

2.2 Innovators

2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

2.4 Emerging Companies

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping: Catalytic Converter Manufacturers

3.1 Competitive Benchmarking

3.1.1 Company-Wise BUSiness Strategy Analysis

3.1.2 Company-Wise Product Offering Analysis

3.2 Catalytic Converter Material Manufacturers

3.3 Competitive Benchmarking

3.3.1 Company-Wise BUSiness Strategy Analysis

3.3.2 Company-Wise Product Offering Analysis

4 Catalytic Converter Market: Market Share Analysis

5 Competitive Scenario

5.1 Expansions

5.2 New Product Launches/New Product Developments

5.3 Supply Contracts

5.4 Mergers & Acquisitions

5.5 Partnerships/Joint Ventures=

