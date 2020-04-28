The Flow Cytometry Market will register a CAGR of over 8.3% by 2025

The Global report on “Flow Cytometry Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report also details the information about the global market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, challenges, opportunities and porter’s forces analysis with respect to these elements. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Flow Cytometry Market size is projected to reach USD 6.4 Billion by 2025 from USD 4.0 Billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2019 to 2025.This report spread across 248 Pages, Profiling 16 Companies and Supported with 204 Tables and 40 figures is now available in this research.

Major Vendors profiled in the Flow Cytometry Market:

Becton Dickinson and Company (US)

Beckman Coulter Inc. (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Sysmex Partec GmbH (Germany)

Luminex Corporation (US)

Miltenyi Biotec GmbH (Germany)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US)

Sony Biotechnology Inc. (US)

Agilent Technologies Inc. (US)

bioMérieux S.A. (France)

Enzo Life Sciences Inc. (US)

Stratedigm Inc. (US)

Cytonome/ST LLC (US)

Cytek Biosciences (US)

Apogee Flow Systems Ltd. (UK)

“The bead-based technology segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.”

By technology, the flow cytometry market is classified into cell-based and bead-based. In 2019, the cell-based flow cytometry segment accounted for the largest share of the market.However, the bead-based flow cytometry segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the bead-based flow cytometry segment can be attributed to the procedural advantages offered by this technology over other cell-based technology, such as the capacity to detect multiple analytes (also known as multiplexing), high reproducibility, stability, and speed.

“The reagents and consumables segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2019–2025.”

On the basis of product and service, the flow cytometry market is categorized into reagents and consumables, instruments, services, software, and accessories. The reagents and consumables segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to the development and commercialization of high-quality application-specific reagents and assays and continuous requirement of flow cytometry reagents by end users (due to the increasing number of flow cytometry-based research activities).

Reason to access this report:

This report focuses on various levels of analysis—industry trends, market shares of top players, and company profiles, which together form basic views and analyze the competitive landscape, emerging segments of the flow cytometry market, and high-growth regions and their drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report will help both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market and garner greater market shares.

Competitive Landscape of Flow Cytometry Market:

1 Introduction

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping: Major Market Players (2018)

3.1 Visionary Leaders

3.2 Innovators

3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

3.4 Emerging Companies

4 Competitive Leadership Mapping: Emerging Companies/Smes/Start-Ups (2018)

4.1 Progressive Companies

4.2 Starting Blocks

4.3 Responsive Companies

4.4 Dynamic Companies

5 Competitive Scenario (2016–2019)

5.1 Key Product Launches and Approvals (2016–2019)

5.2 Key Agreements, Partnerships, and Collaborations (2016–2019)

5.3 Key Acquisitions (2016–2019)

5.4 Key Expansions (2016–2019)

6 Global Market Share Analysis, Top Three Market Players (2018)