Telecom Billing and Revenue Market Expected to Witness Significant Revenue Growth Through 2016-2025

The “Telecom Billing and Revenue Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Solution (Billing and Charging Software, Fraud Management Software, Mediation Software, Revenue, Partner and Interconnects Management Software, Assurance Software), Services (Managed Services, Consulting Services, Operations Services, System Integration Services), and Deployment Types (On-premise Deployment, Cloud-based Deployment, Hybrid Deployment)” report provides a detailed overview of the major factors impacting the global market with the market share analysis and revenues of various sub segments.

The global telecom billing and revenue management market was valued at US $9.27 billion in 2015. The market of telecom billing and revenue management is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% between 2016 and 2025, to reach US $25.27 Billion in 2025.

The telecom billing and revenue management market is bifurcated on the basis of solution, services and deployment type, the solution segment is further divided on the basis of Billing and Charging Software, Mediation Software, Fraud Management Software, Revenue Assurance Software, Partner and Interconnects Management Software. Services segment is further divided on the basis of managed services, consulting services and operations services, and system integration services. The market is further classified on the basis of deployment model into cloud-based deployment, on-premise deployment and hybrid deployment.

The major companies operating in the telecom billing and revenue management market include Accenture PLC (US), Alcatel-Lucent S.A. (France), Amdocs, Inc. (US), CERILLION PLC (UK), CSG Systems International, Inc. (US), Ericsson (Sweden), go Transverse International, Inc. (US), Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P (US), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), NEC Corporation (Japan), Oracle Corporation (US), Redknee, Inc. (Canada), SAP SE (Germany), XURA (US).

The billing and charging software segment had the largest share of the global telecom billing and revenue management market by solution types in 2015, whereas the revenue assurance software segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.2% between 2016 and 2025.In the deployment model segments on-premise deployment holds the major share of the telecom billing and revenue management market in 2015, whereas the cloud based deployment segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR between 2016 and 2025.

The geographic classification included in this report are North America (NA), Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe (EU), South America (SAM) and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

China dominate the telecom billing and revenue management market in Asia Pacific (APAC) in 2015 and is expected to continue its supremacy by growing at a CAGR of 12.5% during the period of 2016 to 2025. Increasing demand for advanced billing and revenue management solutions in the telecom market is driving the growth in the telecom billing and revenue management industry. Moreover, there is a rise in demand for cloud services, on-cloud deployment of solutions and services is rising as one of the prominent options in comparison to on premise deployment.

