Know Why The Digital Multimeter Market Would be Growing at Healthy CAGR, and also know why it would Reach USD 1047 Million by 2024?

A fresh report titled “Digital Multimeter Market” has been presented by ReporsnReports.. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Digital Multimeter Market.This report spread across 178 Pages, Profiling 15 Companies and Supported with 104 Tables and 35 figures is now available in this research.

Get Instant Free Sample Copy in PDF Format at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2903947

The Global Digital Multimeter Market size is projected to reach USD 1,047 Million by 2024 from an estimation of USD 847 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. Top Companies profiled in the Digital Multimeter Market include are Fluke Corporation (US), Tektronix (US), Keysight Technologies (US), Yokogawa (Japan), GossenMetrawatt (Germany), Hioki (Japan), FLIR Sytems(US) and National Instruments (US).

“The handheld segment is expected to dominate the digital multimeter market in 2019”

The handheld digital multimeter segment is expected to dominate the market in 2019, owing to the increasing demand for portable testing and measurement devices in various countries across the globe. Owing to the versatility and portability of handheld digital multimeters, these are widely used as a standard diagnostic tool by technicians operating in various end-use industries.

“The auto-ranging type is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period”

The auto-ranging segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate (CAGR) during the forecast period due to its ease of use. Auto-ranging multimeters are relatively simple to use and can be operated without prior technical knowledge. They can seamlessly measure similar electrical parameters of different ranges without manual adjustments. The growing demand for electronic devices and smart home appliances in the consumer electronics segment is expected to drive the demand for auto-ranging multimeters.

Use (FEB20) Coupon Code for 20% Discount at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=2903947

“Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global digital multimeter market”

Asia Pacific currently leads the global digital multimeter industry, followed by Europe and North America. Some of the world’s largest electronic manufacturing companies, such as Samsung, Sony, and Panasonic, operate from Asia Pacific owing to the availability of cheap labor and easy availability of raw materials.

Competitive Landscape of Digital Multimeter Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

2.1 Visionary Leaders

2.2 Innovators

2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

2.4 Emerging

3 Market Ranking, 2018

4 Competitive Scenario

4.1 New Product Launches

4.2 Investments & Expansions

4.3 Contracts & Agreements

4.4 Others

Inquire more or share questions if any before the purchase on this report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=2903947

List of Tables:

Table 1 Digital Multimeter Market, By Type: Inclusions & Exclusions

Table 2 Digital Multimeter Market, By Ranging Type: Inclusions & Exclusions

Table 3 Digital Multimeter Market, By Application: Inclusions & Exclusions

Table 4 Digital Multimeter Market: Players/Companies Connected

Table 5 Digital Multimeter Market: Industry / Country Analysis

Table 6 Digital Multimeter Market Snapshot

Table 7 Price Range of Digital Multimeters

Table 8 Digital Multimeter Market Size, By Type, 2017–2024 (USD Thousand)

Table 9 Handheld: Digital Multimeter Market Size, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Thousand)

Table 10 Benchtop: Digital Multimeter Market Size, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Thousand)

Table 11 Mounted: Digital Multimeter Market Size, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Thousand)

Table 12 Digital Multimeter Market Size, By Ranging Type, 2017–2024 (USD Thousand)

Table 13 Auto-Ranging: Digital Multimeter Market Size, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Thousand)

Table 14 Manual: Digital Multimeter Market Size, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Thousand)

Table 15 Digital Multimeter Market Size, By Application, 2017–2024 (USD Thousand)

….and More