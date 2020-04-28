High Speed Camera Market is expected to reach US$ 550.36 Mn in 2027

The global high speed camera market is estimated to account US$ 302.56 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.26% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 550.36 Mn by 2027.

High Speed camera are used for shooting slow motion videos. The camera takes thousands of burst images and compile them to create a smooth video. They are used to analyze events in slow motion and capture the effects which are invisible to naked eye. Advancements in high-speed sensor technology have presented the possibility for the creation of high-speed cameras. The more substantial resolution capacities mean a sharper image with less noise is possible, which can increase user’s abilities to see aspects of an event that were not visible prior. The high-speed camera allows events too quick to see with the human eye to be analyzed and captured.

Some of the Prominent Players Operating in High Speed Camera Market are: AOS Technologies AG, Fastec Imaging, Integrated Design Tools, Mikrotron GmbH, NAC Image Technology, NEC Corporation, Optronics GmbH, PCO AG, Photron, and Vision Research, among others.

The US government has taken various initiatives for supporting manufacturing sector in the country. This includes programs such as Manufacturing USA, Advanced Manufacturing Technology Consortia, MForesight, Hollings Manufacturing Extension Partnership, Investing in Manufacturing Communities Partnership, Materials Genome Initiative, National Export Initiative, Sustainable Manufacturing Clearinghouse etc. These initiatives provide various benefits to the manufacturing companies located in the region. The government of Canada has taken various measures to promote and attract investments in its automobile manufacturing industry. For instance, Automobile Innovation Fund Program, Jobs and Prosperity Fund, Automotive Supplier Innovation Program and Investing in Business Growth and Productivity, among others. Also, the country is in free trade agreement with EU thus, attracting automotive component manufactures. This would further accelerate the growth of automotive component industry in the region.

The report segments the global high speed camera market as follows:

Global High Speed Camera Market – By Component

Image Sensors

Lens

Batteries

Image Processors

Fans and Cooling System

Memory Systems

Others

Global High Speed Camera Market – By Resolution

2 MP

2 – 5 MP

5 MP and Above

Global High Speed Camera Market – By Frame Rate

1,000 – 5,000

5,000 – 20,000

20,000 – 100,000

100,000 and Above

Global High Speed Camera Market – By Application

Automotive and Transportation

Industrial Manufacturing

Consumer Electronics

Media and Entertainment

Sports

Healthcare

Others

Global High Speed Camera Market – By Geography

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Middle EAST & Africa (MEA)

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America (SAM)

