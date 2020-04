7.6% Growth Rate for Endpoint Security Market by 2024 | Overview, Top Technologies, Key Insights and Company Profiles

According to Market Study Report, Endpoint Security Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Endpoint Security Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Endpoint Security Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

GET FREE SAMPLE COPY @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2829425

The Global Endpoint Security Market size is projected to grow from US$ 12.8 Billion in 2019 to US$ 18.4 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.6% during the forecast period. This report spread across 215 Pages, Profiling 15 Companies and Supported with 117 Tables and 71 figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Endpoint Security Market:

Microsoft (US)

CrowdStrike (US)

Symantec (US)

TrendMicro (Japan)

Sophos (UK)

McAfee (US)

Kaspersky (Russia)

Carbon Black (US)

SentinelOne (US)

ESET (Slovakia)

Cylance (US)

Bitdefender (Romania)

Cisco (US)

FireEye (US)

Panda Security (Spain)

F-Secure (Finland)

Palo Alto Networks (US)

Check Point Software (Israel)

Fortinet (US)

Malware bytes (US)

Endgame (US)

Comodo (US)

The endpoint security services industry is segmented into professional services and managed services. The managed services segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Managed services deliver better protection against threats and malware by integrating endpoint security solutions with a 24×7 remote monitoring. These services include authentication security services, data disaster recovery services, email security services, information and event management services, vulnerability scanning services, and web security services.

Access full report with all information @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=2829425

Among verticals, the market has been segmented into Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), telecommunications and IT, government and defense, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and eCommerce, and others (transportation and logistics, travel and hospitality, media and entertainment, and education).

Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing investments by the technology companies in major APAC countries, such as China, Japan, Singapore, South Korea,India, and Malaysia; growing cybersecurity spending in APAC due to the ever-growing threat landscape;increasing sophistication levels of threats;continual growth in mobile workforce; increasing complexity of businesses; and unregulated nature of the internet are expected to drive the growth of the market in APAC.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company: Tier I:46%, Tier II:38%, and Tier III:16%

By Designation: C-Level Executives:52%, Directors:34%, and Others:14%

By Region: North America: 38%, APAC: 25%, Europe: 28%, MEA: 6%, and Latin America: 3%

Competitive Landscape of Endpoint Security Market:

1 Competitive Leadership Mapping

1.1 Visionary Leaders

1.2 Innovators

1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

1.4 Emerging Companies

2 Strength of Product Portfolio (24 Players)

3 Business Strategy Excellence (24 Players)

4 Ranking of Key Players for the Endpoint Security Market, 2019

Avail Discount (20% or more) at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=2829425

Reason to purchase this report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall endpoint security market and the sub segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.