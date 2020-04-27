Preterm Birth And PROM Testing Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Forecast To 2026

The Preterm Birth And PROM Testing Market Report published by Value Market Research delivers an in-depth investigation to gather all the important data such as market share, size, current trends, growth opportunities, and top leading players in the global industry along with their current strategic developments for the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the preterm birth and PROM testing market include Abbott Laboratories, Biosynex, Clinical Innovations, LLC, Cooper Companies, Inc., Hologic, Inc., IQ Products, Medix Biochemica, NX Prenatal, Inc., QIAGEN, and Sera Prognostics, Inc. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The increasing number of preterm births due to the rising average number of women being pregnant is primarily driving the market growth. The rising various health issues such as diabetes and high blood pressure among women is also fuelling the demand for preterm birth and PROM testing. However, the availability of alternative diagnostic options such as ultrasound, transvaginal scan, uterine monitoring, and lab tests are likely to hamper the market growth. Whereas, rising awareness about product offerings for preterm birth and PROM testing is expected to create potential demand over the forecast period.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of preterm birth and PROM testing.

Market Segmentation

The entire preterm birth and PROM testing market has been sub-categorized into test type and end-user. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Test Type

Preterm Birth Tests

Pelvic Exam

Ultrasound

Uterine Monitoring

Biomarkers

PROM Tests

Nitrazine Test

Ferning Test

Pooling

Ultrasound

Fetal Fibronectin Test

Biomarker Tests

Others

By Application

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for preterm birth and PROM testing market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

