Electrolyte And Vitamin Water Market 2020 | Glaceau, PepsiCo, Danone, Vitamin Well, Big Red Inc

The electrolyte and vitamin water market is estimated to generate revenues of over $8 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of around 10% during 2018-2026.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/ Electrolyte And Vitamin Water Market players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Electrolyte And Vitamin Water Market: Glaceau, PepsiCo, Danone, Vitamin Well, Big Red Inc, Talking Rain, Beltek Canadian Water, Narang Group, Unique Foods, Giant Beverages, NongFu Springs, CBD Naturals, Nestle, Karma Culture LLC and Others.

The growing demand for functional drinks that strengthen the immune system, energize, counter stress, and support a healthy and active lifestyle is propelling the demand in the global electrolyte and vitamin water market. The gradual shift from high sugar and caffeinated beverages, carbonated drinks, juices, and other soft drinks to more natural, unprocessed, and healthy beverages will augment the growth of the global market.

HDPE and PET are most widely used packaging material in the global electrolyte and vitamin water market.

This report segments the Global Electrolyte And Vitamin Water Market on the basis of Types are:

Only Electrolytes

Only Vitamin

Vitamin and Electrolytes

On the basis of Application, the Global Electrolyte And Vitamin Water Market is segmented into:

Mall

Store

Others

Regional Analysis for Electrolyte And Vitamin Water Market:

Health mandates in North America to boost sales in the global electrolyte and vitamin water market

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the Global Electrolyte And Vitamin Water Market is analyzed across Electrolyte And Vitamin Water Market geographies namely: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

