Customer Data Platform Market 2020 Is Booming Globally | Top Key Players : Oracle, SAP, Salesforce, Adobe, Nice, SAS Institute

The Customer Data Platform Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

In 2018, the global Customer Data Platform market size was 640 million US$ and it is expected to reach 4910 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 29.0% during 2019-2025.

Top Leading Companies of Global Customer Data Platform Market are Oracle, SAP, Salesforce, Adobe, Nice, SAS Institute, Tealium, Segment, Zaius, AgilOne, ActionIQ, BlueConic, Ascent360, Evergage, Lytics, mParticle, NGDATA, IgnitionOne, Signal, Usermind, Amperity, Reltio, Ensighten, Fospha, SessionM and others.

Salesforce.com Inc has decided to buy big data firm Tableau Software Inc for USD 15.3 billion, marking the largest acquisition in the company’s history as it looks to offer more data insights to its clients.

January 02, 2020: BlueConic, the world’s leading pure-play customer data platform (CDP), announced that it has closed a $13M Series B funding round led by new investor Spring Lake Equity Partners with contributions from existing investor Sigma Prime Ventures, as well as angel investors. Growing from an estimated $1B in 2019, spending on CDPs is projected to be in the multi-billion dollars in the next 3 years according to several analyst firms, including the CDP Institute and International Data Corp.

Regional Outlook of Customer Data Platform Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

On The Basis Of Product, The Customer Data Platform Market Is Primarily Split Into

Access

Analytics

Engagement

On The Basis Of End Users/Application, This Report Covers

BFSI

Retail and eCommerce

Media and Entertainment

IT and Telecommunication

Automobile

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Others

Customer Data Platform(CDP) is a marketer-based management system. It creates a persistent, unified customer database that is accessible to other systems.

CDPs also compete with data quality and management tools used by IT departments to build enterprise data warehouses and with marketing agencies that build and maintain databases for their clients, the report found.

This allows understanding of the market and benefits from any lucrative opportunities that are available. Researchers have offered a comprehensive study of the existing market scenario while concentrating on the new business objectives. There is a detailed analysis of the change in customer requirements, customer preferences and the vendor landscape of the overall market.

Furthermore, this study will help our clients solve the following issues:

Cyclical dynamics – We foresee dynamics of industries by using core analytical and unconventional market research approaches. Our clients use insights provided by us to maneuver themselves through market uncertainties and interferences.

Identifying key cannibalizes – Strong substitute of a product or service is the most important threat. Our clients can identify key cannibalizes of a market, by procuring our research. This helps them in aligning their new product development/launch strategies in advance.

Spotting emerging trends – The report help clients to spot upcoming hot market trends. We also track possible impact and disruptions which a market would witness by a particular emerging trend. Our proactive analysis help clients to have early mover advantage.

Interrelated opportunities – This report will allow clients to make decisions based on data, thereby increasing the chances that the strategies will perform better if not best in real world.

