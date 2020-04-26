Connected Worker Market 2020 Is Booming Worldwide | Top Key Players : Honeywell International, Intel, Accenture, Deloitte, Oracle, Wipro

The Connected Worker Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

In 2018, the global Connected Worker market size was 3958.7 million US$ and it is expected to reach 9960.6 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 14.1% during 2019-2025.

Top Leading Companies of Global Connected Worker Market are Honeywell International, Intel, Accenture, Deloitte, Oracle, Wipro, 3M, Fujitsu, Zebra Technologies, SAP, Vandrico Solutions, Avnet, Hexagon PPM, IBM, Wearable Technologies Limited, Intellinium, hIOTron, Solution Analysts and others.

On The Basis Of Product, The Connected Worker Market Is Primarily Split Into

Hardware

Software

Services

On The Basis Of End Users/Application, This Report Covers

Manufacturing

Construction

Mining

Oil and Gas

Others

Connected Worker is a customizable suite of rugged hardware and software solutions that help workers be more accurate and efficient. They enable workers to focus on tasks, and help organizations increase productivity and reduce incident response time.

The Connected Worker market is generally segmented into three types: hardware, software and services. hardware occupied the most market share; with 65.04% sales share in 2018, it is expected to keep leading the market in future period.

Connected Worker is applicated in manufacturing, construction, mining, oil and gas and others. Oil & Gas and manufacturing are the most widely used area which took up about 62.43% of the global total in 2018 totally.

This allows understanding of the market and benefits from any lucrative opportunities that are available. Researchers have offered a comprehensive study of the existing market scenario while concentrating on the new business objectives. There is a detailed analysis of the change in customer requirements, customer preferences and the vendor landscape of the overall market.

Furthermore, this study will help our clients solve the following issues:

Cyclical dynamics – We foresee dynamics of industries by using core analytical and unconventional market research approaches. Our clients use insights provided by us to maneuver themselves through market uncertainties and interferences.

Identifying key cannibalizes – Strong substitute of a product or service is the most important threat. Our clients can identify key cannibalizes of a market, by procuring our research. This helps them in aligning their new product development/launch strategies in advance.

Spotting emerging trends – The report help clients to spot upcoming hot market trends. We also track possible impact and disruptions which a market would witness by a particular emerging trend. Our proactive analysis help clients to have early mover advantage.

Interrelated opportunities – This report will allow clients to make decisions based on data, thereby increasing the chances that the strategies will perform better if not best in real world.

Feb. 7, 2020: Honeywell (NYSE:HON) is awarded a contract with an estimated $3.51B ceiling to provide Embedded GPS Inertial Navigation System Modernization services to U.S. Air Force aircraft, the Department of Defense announces.

The contract provides production, sustainment and engineering technical services in support of the EGI/EGI-M system. Work will be performed in Clearwater, Fla., and is expected to be completed by year-end 2035.

