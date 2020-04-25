Version Control System Market 2019 Analysis and Precise Outlook – Atlassian, AWS, CA Technologies, Canonical

The report titled “Version Control System Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The overall version control systems market expected to grow $438.8 million in 2018 to $716.1 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2019 to 2025

A component of software configuration management, version control, also known as revision control or source control, is the management of changes to documents, computer programs, large web sites, and other collections of information. Changes are usually identified by a number or letter code, termed the “revision number”, “revision level”, or simply “revision”.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Version Control System Market: Atlassian, AWS, CA Technologies, Canonical, Codice Software, Collabnet, Github, IBM, IC Manage, Logicaldoc, Luit Infotech, Micro Focus, Microsoft, Perforce Software, Sourcegear and others.

Global Version Control System Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Version Control System Market on the basis of Types are:

Centralized Version Control Systems (CVCS)

Distributed Version Control Systems (DVCS)

On the basis of Application , the Global Version Control System Market is segmented into:

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Retail & CPG

Education

Others

Version control systems allow the entire development team to work collaboratively by providing the log of every change in the software; thereby reducing the complexity of software development process. This is acting as the major driver for the growth of the market. In addition, factors such as the increasing demand for automation and digitalization in the software development process as well as the continuously growing adoption of smartphones and tablets are spurring the adoption of version control systems. The base year considered for the study is 2017, and the forecast has been provided for the period between 2018 and 2023.

Regional Analysis For Version Control System Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Version Control System Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

