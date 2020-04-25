Double Suction Pump Market Global Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecast, 2019-2027
The Double Suction Pump market research report offers an overview of global Double Suction Pump industry with market size, estimate for year 2019 and forecast for 2019-2027.
The Double Suction Pump market was valued at USD XXXX million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach to USD XXXX million in 2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of XX% between 2019 and 2027.
The global Double Suction Pump market is segment based on
by Product Type:
Vertically Split
Horizontally Split
by Material Type:
Cast Iron
Steel
Polymer & Composite
by End Use Application:
Irrigation
Power Generation
Industrial
Waste Water Treatment
Water Supply
The region examined in the market include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Global Double Suction Pump market research report also offersin-depthcompany profiling of top and promising market players of global Double Suction Pump market, which includes
- Sulzer Ltd
- Xylem Inc
- Torishima
- Goulds Pumps
- Modo Pump
- Sintech Pumps
- Shanghai Pacific Pump Manufacture
- Buffalo Pumps
- Pumpiran
- Hunan Credo Pump
The total market is further divided by countries and country market data are presented in the report.