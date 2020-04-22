Global Vomiting Treatment Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2019-2026: Top Key Players GlaxoSmithKline plc, Sanofi, Pfizer Inc, Solvay, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Eisai Co., Ltd, Kyowa Kirin Co.
Global vomiting treatment market is growing at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of cancer and chemotherapy treatment worldwide.
This vomiting treatment report not only offers actionable market insights but also lend a hand to create sustainable and money-spinning business strategies. With the specific and state-of-the-art information provided in this report, businesses can get idea about the types of consumers, consumer’s demands and preferences, their perspectives about the product, their buying intentions, their response to particular product, and their varying tastes about the specific product which is already present in the market. It collectively aids in planning business strategies with which you can outperform the competitors. The vomiting treatment market report carefully studies market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and key developments in the healthcare industry.
Competitive Analysis:
Global vomiting treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of vomiting treatment for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Key Market Players:
The key market players in the global vomiting treatment market are Merck & Co., Inc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Mylan N.V, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Sanofi, Pfizer Inc, Solvay, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Eisai Co., Ltd, Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd, Baxter, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, Aurobindo Pharma, Mylan N.V, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Accord Healthcare, NATCO Pharma Limited, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc among others.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
Current and future of global vomiting treatment market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.
The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period.
Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period.
The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players.
Market Drivers
Increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders worldwide acts as a market driver
Increasing prevalence of cancer and chemotherapy treatment will also enhance this market growth
Prevailing cases of migraine which may result in vomiting will also boost the growth of this market
Increasing global healthcare expenditure also acts as a major market driver
Market Restraints
Lack of awareness amongst people about causes of vomiting is hampering this market growth
Patent expiry of branded drugs will also impede this market growth
Segmentation: Global Vomiting Treatment Market
By Types
Possetting
Reflux
Projectile Vomiting
Mechanism of Action
Serotonin Antagonist
Antihistamine
D2 Receptors Antagonist
Benzodiazepine
Dopamine Antagonists
Others
By Drugs
Ondansetron
Promethazine
Metoclopramide
Lorazepam
Others
By Treatment
Medications
Rehydration
Others
By Route of Administration
Oral
Parenteral
By Distribution Channel
Hospital Pharmacy
Retail Pharmacy
Online Pharmacy
By End-Users
Hospitals
Homecare
Specialty Clinics
By Geography
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
Key Developments in the Market
In March 2018, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd received the U.S FDA approval for the generic version of the Aloxi (palonosetron HCI), a 5-HT3 receptor antagonist, used in adults preventing nausea and vomiting that may occur as a result of receiving cancer chemotherapy. It is also indicated for prevention of postoperative nausea and vomiting following surgery. This launch will provide affordable treatment option for patients who suffer from challenging side-effects of post- chemotherapy
In March 2018, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, received the U.S FDA approval for the generic version of the Aloxi (palonosetron HCI), a 5-HT3 receptor antagonist, it is used in adults to prevent nausea and vomiting following surgery. This launch will provide affordable treatment option for cancer patients who faced challenging post-chemotherapy side effects
