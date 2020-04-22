Gift Cards Market Latest Trends, Growth, Size, Top Players, Sales, Opportunities, and Market Forecast to 2026

Global Gift Cards market size will increase to 510 billion US$ by 2025, from 320 billioin US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Gift Cards.

This study categorizes the global Gift Cards breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

A gift card (also known as gift certificate in North America, or gift voucher or gift token in the UK) is a prepaid stored-value money card usually issued by a retailer or bank to be used as an alternative to cash for purchases within a particular store or related businesses. Gift cards are also given out by retailers and marketers as part of a promotion strategy, to entice the recipient to come in or return to the store, and at times such cards are called cash cards. Gift cards are generally redeemable only for purchases at the relevant retail premises and cannot be cashed out, and in some situations may be subject to an expiry date or fees.

There is an increasing demand for gift cards in the corporate sector across the globe. Companies are offering incentives to employees in the form of gift cards to recognize employees’ contributions and achievements. Approximately 25% to 35% of a merchant’s gift card revenue is driven by B2B sales of gift cards. A growing adoption of gift cards in the corporate sector is one of the primary drivers pushing the global gift card market. Gift cards are gaining more popularity as compared to gift vouchers owing to several benefits offered by these cards. Gift cards can be used more than once owing to the partial redemption option, wherein the remaining balance can be carried over for future purchases.

North America is the largest consumer of gift cards, with a consumption market share of 45.35% in 2017. The second place is Europe, following North America with the consumption market share of 25.72% in 2017.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Gift Cards capacity, production, value, price and market share of Gift Cards in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Walmart

Starbucks

Amazon

Home Depot

Carrefour

Lowes

Best Buy

Macy’s

Sainsbury’s

H&M

ITunes

McDonald

EBay

Netfix

Gift Cards Breakdown Data by Type

Universal Accepted Open Loop

E-Gifting

Restaurant Closed Loop

Retail Closed Loop

Miscellaneous Closed Loop

Gift Cards Breakdown Data by Application

Restaurant

Deportment Store

Coffee Shop

Entertainment (Movie, Music)

Other

Gift Cards Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Gift Cards Consumption Breakdown Data by Region