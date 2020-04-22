Gift Cards Market Latest Trends, Growth, Size, Top Players, Sales, Opportunities, and Market Forecast to 2026
Global Gift Cards market size will increase to 510 billion US$ by 2025, from 320 billioin US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Gift Cards.
This study categorizes the global Gift Cards breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
A gift card (also known as gift certificate in North America, or gift voucher or gift token in the UK) is a prepaid stored-value money card usually issued by a retailer or bank to be used as an alternative to cash for purchases within a particular store or related businesses. Gift cards are also given out by retailers and marketers as part of a promotion strategy, to entice the recipient to come in or return to the store, and at times such cards are called cash cards. Gift cards are generally redeemable only for purchases at the relevant retail premises and cannot be cashed out, and in some situations may be subject to an expiry date or fees.
There is an increasing demand for gift cards in the corporate sector across the globe. Companies are offering incentives to employees in the form of gift cards to recognize employees’ contributions and achievements. Approximately 25% to 35% of a merchant’s gift card revenue is driven by B2B sales of gift cards. A growing adoption of gift cards in the corporate sector is one of the primary drivers pushing the global gift card market. Gift cards are gaining more popularity as compared to gift vouchers owing to several benefits offered by these cards. Gift cards can be used more than once owing to the partial redemption option, wherein the remaining balance can be carried over for future purchases.
North America is the largest consumer of gift cards, with a consumption market share of 45.35% in 2017. The second place is Europe, following North America with the consumption market share of 25.72% in 2017.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Gift Cards capacity, production, value, price and market share of Gift Cards in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
- Walmart
- Starbucks
- Amazon
- Home Depot
- Carrefour
- Lowes
- Best Buy
- Macy’s
- Sainsbury’s
- H&M
- ITunes
- McDonald
- EBay
- Netfix
Gift Cards Breakdown Data by Type
- Universal Accepted Open Loop
- E-Gifting
- Restaurant Closed Loop
- Retail Closed Loop
- Miscellaneous Closed Loop
Gift Cards Breakdown Data by Application
- Restaurant
- Deportment Store
- Coffee Shop
- Entertainment (Movie, Music)
- Other
Gift Cards Production Breakdown Data by Region
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Other Regions
Gift Cards Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Thailand
- Vietnam
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Central & South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC Countries
- Turkey
- Egypt
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
