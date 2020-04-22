Continuous Manufacturing Market Shows Huge Growth by 2026 – Gebrüder Lödige Maschinenbau GmbH, Baker Perkins, Scott Equipment Company, LLC

The Global Continuous Manufacturing Market report has been formed with the appropriate expertises that utilize established and unswerving tools and techniques such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to conduct the research study. Several company profiles included in this Global Continuous Manufacturing Market report can be pretty useful for making any decision associated with revenue, import, export and consumption. This report studies and evaluates facts and figures about the market segmentation very watchfully and represents it in the form of graphs for the better understanding of end user. This market report endows with CAGR value fluctuations during the forecast period of 2019-2026 for the market.

Global Continuous Manufacturing Market is expected to rise gradually to an estimated value of USD 829.23 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 with the annual sales of USD 307.94 million in the year 2018. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing awareness and concerns regarding the health of people.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the continuous manufacturing market are GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Hosokawa Micron Group (Japan), Glatt GmbH (Germany), Coperion GmbH (Germany), L.B. BOHLE (Germany), KORSCH AG (Germany), Munson Machinery Co., Inc. (US), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Gebrüder Lödige Maschinenbau GmbH (Germany), Baker Perkins (UK), Scott Equipment Company, LLC (US), Sturtevant, Inc. (US), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc. (US), Genzyme Corporation (US), Bayer AG (Germany), Janssen Global Services, LLC (US), Eli Lilly and Company. (US) and few among others.

Continuous Manufacturing technology is a technique in which continuous manufacturing of products is involved to enables faster manufacturing with more efficient and beneficial products. Continuous manufacturing technology in the pharmaceutical refers to production of an active ingredient in compact unit with high degree of automation. The market is driven by less time investment, less production cost, faster availability of the reliable products in the market.

Market Drivers

Better production in less time investment.

Low cost and better results of the products.

Growth in FDA approval for products manufactured by the continuous process.

Market Restraints

Lack of technical and regulatory clarity.

Conservative business culture of the pharmaceutical industry hampers the market.

Segmentation: Global Continuous Manufacturing Market

By Product Type

Integrated system

Semi-continuous Continuous Granulators Continuous Blenders Continuous Compressors Continuous Coaters Continuous Dryers

Control

Other Semi-continuous Systems (Milling Equipment and Weighing/Measurement Equipment)

Other Stable Isotopes

By Application

End Product Manufacturing Solid Dosage Manufacturing Liquid Dosage Manufacturing

API Manufacturing

By End User

Full-Scale Manufacturing Companies

Pharmaceutical Companies

R&D Departments

Contract Research Organizations

Contract Manufacturing Organizations

Research Institutes

By Geography

North America Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

On 8 th May 2017, Bosch Packaging Technology launched the Xelum platform, which supports continuous manufacturing of oral solid-dosage (OSD) forms. The platform efficiently makes accurate dosing, granulating, mixing, and tableting in a continuous process. This innovation will leverage the growth of the company.

Competitive Analysis:

Global continuous manufacturing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of continuous manufacturing market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global continuous manufacturing market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

