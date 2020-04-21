Semiconductor IP Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Forecast To 2026

The Semiconductor IP Market Report published by Value Market Research delivers an in-depth investigation to gather all the important data such as market share, size, current trends, growth opportunities, and top leading players in the global industry along with their current strategic developments for the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the semiconductor IP market include Arm Holdings Plc, Cadence Design Systems, Inc., Ceva, Inc., eMemory Technology Inc., Imagination Technologies Group Plc, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Rambus Inc., Sonics, Inc., Synopsys, Inc. and Verisilicon Holdings Co., Ltd. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The increasing demand for modern SOC (System on Chip) designs and advancement in multicore technology for the consumer electronics sector is driving the market growth. Growing demand for connected devices is again accelerating market growth. However, constant changes in the functionality of chips are likely to hamper the market growth.

Market Segmentation

By Design IP

Processor IP

Interface IP

Memory IP

Other IP

By IP Source

Licensing

Royalty

Servicing

By Application

Consumer Electronics

Telecom

Automotive

Aerospace

Healthcare

Agriculture

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for semiconductor IP market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

