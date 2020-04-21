Centrifugal Pumps Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Forecast To 2026

The Centrifugal Pumps Market Report published by Value Market Research delivers an in-depth investigation to gather all the important data such as market share, size, current trends, growth opportunities, and top leading players in the global industry along with their current strategic developments for the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the centrifugal pumps market include Baker Hughes, Inc., Clyde Union, Inc., Dover Corporation, Ebara Corp., Flowserve Corporation, Grundfos Holding A/S, ITT Inc., KSB AG, Schlumberger Ltd., Sulzer Ltd. and Weir Group plc. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Market Dynamics

Rising demand in wastewater treatment, agriculture, chemical and other end use application areas owing to more effective and versatile is driving the market growth. Growing awareness regarding water treatment & reuse in further pushing the market demand higher. Ongoing urbanization followed by industrialization is also creating huge demand for centrifugal pumps across all end-use industries.

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of centrifugal pumps.

Market Segmentation

The broad centrifugal pumps market has been sub-grouped into stage, impeller type and end-user. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Stage

Single Stage

Multi Stage

By Impeller Type

Open

Partially Open

Enclosed

By End-User

Oil & Gas

Water & Wastewater

HVAC

Chemicals

Power

Others

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation, which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for centrifugal pumps in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

