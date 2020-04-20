Parkinson’s Disease Market 2019- Industry Share, New Market Opportunities, Types and Applications and Top Companies Analysis till 2026

Global Parkinson’s Disease Market research report takes into consideration several industry verticals such as company profile, contact details of the manufacturer, product specifications, geographical scope, production value, market structures, recent developments, revenue analysis, market shares and possible sales volume of the company. With such data and facts, it becomes easy to have actionable ideas, enhanced decision-making and better mapping business strategies. An all-inclusive data and information of promptly changing market landscape such as what is already present in the market, future trends or market expectations, the competitive environment, and competitor strategies can be obtained from this report. It collectively aids in planning business strategies with which businesses can surpass competitors.

Global Parkinson’s Disease Market is rising gradually to an estimated value of USD 9.7 Billion by 2026 registering a healthy CAGR of 12.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This significant rise in market value can increase research development initiatives to launching novel therapies.

Global Parkinson’s Disease Market By Type (Drug-induced parkinsonism, Vascular parkinsonism, Normal pressure hydrocephalus (NSA), Corticobasal degeneration (CBD), Progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), Multiple system atrophy (MSA), Idiopathic Parkinson’s and Others), Mechanism of Cation type( Dopamine agonists, Monoamine oxidase B (MAO-B) inhibitors, Catechol-O-methyltransferase (COMT) inhibitors, Adenosine A2 receptor antagonist), Therapy Type (Medication, Deep brain stimulation and Others), Drug Type (Amantadine, Safinamide, Brivaracetam, Pimavanserin, Carbidopa and levodopa, Rivastigmine tartrate, Rotigotine, Ferampanel, Apomorphine hydrochloride, Pramipexole and Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Sublingual, Parenteral and Others), End- users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global parkinson’s disease market are, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC , Imugene Limited, Immutep, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, Vertical Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Novartis AG, Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie Inc and few among others.

Market Definition:

Parkinson’s disease is chronic and progressive neurodegenerative disorders that affects dopamine producing neurons in central nervous system. Parkinson’s disease tends to develops in brain over many years. The patient with Parkinson’s disease experience tremor, slow movement, rigid muscle, impaired posture and balance, loss of automatic movements, slurry speech and others.

According to the Clinical Practice Research Data link summary report 2018, it is identified that there were 145,519 prevalence cases of patient with age 20 and above with Parkinson’s disease in UK seen in the year 2018. The estimation incidence cases were 18,461 in patient aged above 45 or over. This significant rise in patient number acts as a driver for the growth of Parkinson’s disease Market.

Market Drivers

Increase in prevalence rate of parkinson’s disease worldwide

Exposure to certain toxin or change in environment may increase the parkinson’s disease

The launch of new products and research collaboration are the prime strategies to reinforce the market position

Growing in aging population as it affect most commonly in geriatric population

Increase in the rate of R&D initiatives is driving parkinson’s disease drug therapeutics market

Market Restraints

High cost involved in the treatment

Patent expiry from many companies and introduction of generic drugs is expected to restrain the growth if the market

Lack of awareness among the patient and physician about parkinson’s disease treatment

Segmentation: Global Parkinson’s Disease Market

By Type

Drug-induced parkinsonism

Vascular parkinsonism

Normal pressure hydrocephalus (NSA)

Corticobasal degeneration (CBD)

Progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP)

Multiple system atrophy (MSA)

Idiopathic Parkinson’s

Others

By Mechanism of Cation type

Dopamine agonists

Monoamine oxidase B (MAO-B) inhibitors

Catechol-O-methyltransferase (COMT) inhibitors

Adenosine A2 receptor antagonist

By Drug Type

Amantadine

Safinamide

Brivaracetam

Pimavanserin

Carbidopa and levodopa

Rivastigmine tartrate

Rotigotine

Ferampanel

Apomorphine hydrochloride

Pramipexole

Others

By Therapy

Medication

Deep brain stimulation

Others

By Route of administration

Oral

Parenteral

Sublingual

Others

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2018, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc received FDA approval for Osmolex ER (amantadine hydrochloride) which is an extended release tablet indicated for the treatment of parkinson’s disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients

In August 2017, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. received FDA approval Gocovri (amantadine) extended release tablet for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications

Competitive Analysis: Global Parkinson’s Disease Market

Global parkinson’s disease market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of parkinson’s disease market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global parkinson’s disease market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

