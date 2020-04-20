Neoprene Market Insights on Revenue Analysis and Competitive Intelligence Study By 2026 : Key Players areAsahi Kasei Advance Corporation, ZENITH RUBBER., Versalis, Tosoh, Pidilite Industries Ltd., LANXESS, SHOWA DENKO K.K
Global neoprene market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The Neoprene market research report is an erudite research manual which covers in-depth analysis of Neoprene market. It uses supreme research tools and techniques to predict the future trends and to get better understanding of the overall Neoprene market. The report highlights key players and organizations existing in the market to help the readers to understand the level of competition. Alongside, the Neoprene report performs segmentation of the complex Neoprene to get a detailed comprehension of various decisive factors which affects market growth rate.
Companies Profiled in this report includes, Asahi Kasei Advance Corporation, ZENITH RUBBER., Versalis, Tosoh, Pidilite Industries Ltd., LANXESS, SHOWA DENKO K.K., Dow, BRP Manufacturing, Monmouth Rubber & Plastics Corp, Pacific Eagle Enterprise Co., Ltd, Huntington Rubber Sales, LLC., White Cross Rubber Products Ltd., SHEICO Group, Neotex Union Industries Co., Ltd., Tata Rubber Corporation, Minor Rubber Products, Denka Corpration, Tynorindia, Star Polymer, Dongguan Top Neoprene Products Factory, and others.
Neoprene is a kind of a synthetic rubber which is usually formed by the polymerization of chloroprene. They are resistant to oil and aging. These are widely used in waterproof products such as gloves and wet suits. They have the ability to maintain good flexibility in a temperature range and they usually have excellent chemical stability. They are widely used in industries such as electrical, automotive, textile, elastomer, latex and others. They also provide adhesion to metals and fabrics and do not degrade in sun, ozone and other weather condition.
Market Drivers:
- Increasing demand for neoprene in automotive industry is driving the market growth
- Growing popularity of medical gloves will also propel market growth
- Rising expansion of chloroprene production capacities will also drive the growth of this market
- Expansion of electronic and construction industry will also accelerate the market
Market Restraints:
- Strict environmental regulations will also restrict the market growth
- Availability of substitute of neoprene in the market will also hinder the growth
- Fluctuations in the price of crude oil will also restrict the market growth
Segmentation: Global Neoprene Market
By Product
- Neoprene Foam/Sponge
- Neoprene Rubber Sheet
- Neoprene Latex
By End-User
- Automotive
- Electrical and Electronics
- Building and Construction
- Textile
- Elastomers
- Latex
- Dipped Articles
- Surgical Gloves
- Oral and Nasal Airways
- Endotracheal Tubes
- Surgical Masks
- Rubber Aprons
- Injection Ports
- Anaesthesia Masks
- Blood Pressure Cuffs
- Syringes
- Stethoscopes
- Erasers
- Rubber Bands
- Balloons
- Moulded Foam
- Improvement of Bitumen
- Dipped Articles
- Coatings
- Others
By Manufacturing Route
- Butadiene Route
- Acetylene Route
By Grade
- General-Purpose Grade Neoprene
- Pre-Crosslinked Grade Neoprene
- Sulfer-Modified Grade Neoprene
- Slow Crystallizing Grade Neoprene
By Application
- Technical Rubber
- Adhesives Industry
- Latex Industry
By Type
- Normal Linear Grades
- Pre-Cross Linked Grades
- Sulfur-Modified Grades
- Slow Crystallizing Grades
By Geography
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- K.
- Belgium
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East and Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Egypt
- South Africa
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Essential Points to focus on -:
- This report gives stick guide investigation toward changing competitive elements.
- It gives a forward-looking point of view on various variables driving or limiting business sector development.
- It gives five-year estimate surveyed based on how the market is anticipated to develop.
- Includes strategies of key players along with their profiles.
- In-profundity market division analysis.
- Presents recent industry patterns and advancements.
Potential Held by the Report:
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the trocars market
- To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the “Neoprene” and its commercial landscape
- To understand the future outlook and prospects for market analysis and forecast 2019-2026.
- Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments, and product portfolios of the leading players in the trocars market
