Neoprene Market Insights on Revenue Analysis and Competitive Intelligence Study By 2026 : Key Players areAsahi Kasei Advance Corporation, ZENITH RUBBER., Versalis, Tosoh, Pidilite Industries Ltd., LANXESS, SHOWA DENKO K.K

Global neoprene market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The Neoprene market research report is an erudite research manual which covers in-depth analysis of Neoprene market. It uses supreme research tools and techniques to predict the future trends and to get better understanding of the overall Neoprene market. The report highlights key players and organizations existing in the market to help the readers to understand the level of competition. Alongside, the Neoprene report performs segmentation of the complex Neoprene to get a detailed comprehension of various decisive factors which affects market growth rate.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, Asahi Kasei Advance Corporation, ZENITH RUBBER., Versalis, Tosoh, Pidilite Industries Ltd., LANXESS, SHOWA DENKO K.K., Dow, BRP Manufacturing, Monmouth Rubber & Plastics Corp, Pacific Eagle Enterprise Co., Ltd, Huntington Rubber Sales, LLC., White Cross Rubber Products Ltd., SHEICO Group, Neotex Union Industries Co., Ltd., Tata Rubber Corporation, Minor Rubber Products, Denka Corpration, Tynorindia, Star Polymer, Dongguan Top Neoprene Products Factory, and others.

Neoprene is a kind of a synthetic rubber which is usually formed by the polymerization of chloroprene. They are resistant to oil and aging. These are widely used in waterproof products such as gloves and wet suits. They have the ability to maintain good flexibility in a temperature range and they usually have excellent chemical stability. They are widely used in industries such as electrical, automotive, textile, elastomer, latex and others. They also provide adhesion to metals and fabrics and do not degrade in sun, ozone and other weather condition.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for neoprene in automotive industry is driving the market growth

Growing popularity of medical gloves will also propel market growth

Rising expansion of chloroprene production capacities will also drive the growth of this market

Expansion of electronic and construction industry will also accelerate the market

Market Restraints:

Strict environmental regulations will also restrict the market growth

Availability of substitute of neoprene in the market will also hinder the growth

Fluctuations in the price of crude oil will also restrict the market growth

Segmentation: Global Neoprene Market

By Product

Neoprene Foam/Sponge

Neoprene Rubber Sheet

Neoprene Latex

By End-User

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Building and Construction

Textile

Elastomers

Latex Dipped Articles Surgical Gloves Oral and Nasal Airways Endotracheal Tubes Surgical Masks Rubber Aprons Injection Ports Anaesthesia Masks Blood Pressure Cuffs Syringes Stethoscopes Erasers Rubber Bands Balloons Moulded Foam Improvement of Bitumen

Coatings

Others

By Manufacturing Route

Butadiene Route

Acetylene Route

By Grade

General-Purpose Grade Neoprene

Pre-Crosslinked Grade Neoprene

Sulfer-Modified Grade Neoprene

Slow Crystallizing Grade Neoprene

By Application

Technical Rubber

Adhesives Industry

Latex Industry

By Type

Normal Linear Grades

Pre-Cross Linked Grades

Sulfur-Modified Grades

Slow Crystallizing Grades

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France Italy K. Belgium Spain Russia Turkey Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Egypt South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



