Naphthenic Base Oil Market By Top Leading Key Players Like Nynas, Royal Dutch Shell, Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P., Ergon, Inc., Kowa India Pvt.Ltd, Eastern Petroleum

Global naphthenic base oil market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 5.45% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026

Companies Profiled in this report includes, Nynas, Royal Dutch Shell, Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P., Ergon, Inc., Kowa India Pvt.Ltd, Eastern Petroleum, Petrobras, Lubricon Industries, Rahaoil, Inc, Indo Petro Chemical, Synforce Lubricants., NORTEDA., BENZOIL, ZAHARA GROUP, Petro‐Canada Lubricants LLC, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Novitas, TULSTAR PRODUCTS INC., among others.

Naphthenic base oil is those which are processed from sweet crude oil distillates. This oil usually has low paraffin content and less aromatic content. These features enable a low point of pour on lighter viscosities and a high degree of solvency where stronger viscosities are needed. They have high solvency power due to which they respond well to antioxidants. They are widely used in application such as rubber oil, metal working, electrical oil, industrial lubes and grease and others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing adoption of hybrid and electric vehicle will drive the market growth

Rising R&D initiative by various government will also accelerate the growth of this market

Growing demand for high solvency products in several end-use industries such as automotive and metal working; this factor will also enhance the market growth

Significant investments in the energy and power industry by several governments in the region is also acting as a market driver

Market Restraint:

Availability of cheaper substitutes in the market is the major factor restricting the market growth

Segmentation: Global Naphthenic Base Oil Market

By Type

35-60 SUS

80-130 SUS

200-300 SUS

400-800 SUS

Above 1200 SUS

By Application

Metal working

Process Oil

Electrical Oil

Industrial Lubes & Grease

Rubber Oil

Others

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France Italy K. Belgium Spain Russia Turkey Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Egypt South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



What are Key findings covered in the report?

It provides detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of various segments and sub segments of the global market

Insights about factors influencing and affect the market growth are also mentioned in this Naphthenic Base Oil research report

Economic factors that influence the market, detailed analysis of the value chain and supply chain of global is included in the report

Historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub segments with respect to countries.

Give clear picture of the market and guides to overcome the upcoming challenges

