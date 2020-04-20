Massive Growth- Solvent Borne Coatings Market Analysis, Trends and Forecast to 2026 | BASF, Williams Hayward Protective, INDUSTRIA CHIMICA ADRIATICA, NEI

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020

Overall Researcher specialist published an Updated report on Solvent Borne Coatings Market Based on Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

According to this study, over the next five years the Solvent Borne Coatings market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2026, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Solvent Borne Coatings business, shared in Chapter 7.

Top Leading Player OF the Globa Solvent Borne Coatings Market

BASF, Williams Hayward Protective, INDUSTRIA CHIMICA ADRIATICA, NEI, Laviosa Chimica Mineraria, BYK-CHEMIE, Axalta Coating Systems, Croda International, TOLSA

Latest Solvent Borne Coatings Market 2026

Global Solvent Borne Coatings Market: Segment Analysis

The growth of the Solvent Borne Coatings market can also be attributed to the heavy investments from governments and other private organizations towards the R&D. Also, owing to increasing number of applications in the market are rising, which is expected to boost the market during the forecast period.

Following are the Segmentation

One Component System Solvent Borne Coatings, Two Component System Solvent Borne Coatings

Global Solvent Borne Coatings Market: Application

Automotive Solvent Borne Coatings, Industrial Solvent Borne Coatings, Printing Inks

Global Solvent Borne Coatings Market: Competitive Landscape

The research report covers the trends that are currently implemented by the major manufacturers in the market including adoption of new technology, government investments on R&D, shifting in perspective towards sustainability, and others. Additionally, the researchers have also provided the figures necessary to understand the manufacturer and its contribution to both regional and global market.

This research report is focused at providing its reader with all the necessary details that can help them make necessary business decisions. It provides wholesome information that is necessary to understand the market inside-out.

Global Solvent Borne Coatings Market: Drivers and Opportunities

In the global Solvent Borne Coatings market, rapid urbanization, changing governmental policies, and rising disposable income have contributed to its development. The market is expected to report drastic progress in the forecast years which will also contributes to the growth of its market share. Additionally, the market will observe various innovations due to the heavy investments from the government in R&D.

Table of Contents

1 Solvent Borne Coatings Market Overview

1.1 Solvent Borne Coatings Product Overview

1.2 Solvent Borne Coatings Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 One Component System Solvent Borne Coatings

1.2.2 Two Component System Solvent Borne Coatings

1.3 Global Solvent Borne Coatings Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Solvent Borne Coatings Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Solvent Borne Coatings Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.3 Global Solvent Borne Coatings Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.4 Global Solvent Borne Coatings Price by Type (2014-2019)

2 Global Solvent Borne Coatings Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Solvent Borne Coatings Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Solvent Borne Coatings Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Solvent Borne Coatings Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Solvent Borne Coatings Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Solvent Borne Coatings Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Solvent Borne Coatings Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Solvent Borne Coatings Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Solvent Borne Coatings Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 BASF

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Solvent Borne Coatings Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 BASF Solvent Borne Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 Williams Hayward Protective

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Solvent Borne Coatings Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Williams Hayward Protective Solvent Borne Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 INDUSTRIA CHIMICA ADRIATICA

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Solvent Borne Coatings Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 INDUSTRIA CHIMICA ADRIATICA Solvent Borne Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 NEI

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Solvent Borne Coatings Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 NEI Solvent Borne Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 Laviosa Chimica Mineraria

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Solvent Borne Coatings Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Laviosa Chimica Mineraria Solvent Borne Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 BYK-CHEMIE

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Solvent Borne Coatings Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 BYK-CHEMIE Solvent Borne Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 Axalta Coating Systems

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Solvent Borne Coatings Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 Axalta Coating Systems Solvent Borne Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 Croda International

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Solvent Borne Coatings Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 Croda International Solvent Borne Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 TOLSA

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Solvent Borne Coatings Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 TOLSA Solvent Borne Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

4 Solvent Borne Coatings Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Solvent Borne Coatings Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.1.4 Europe

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Solvent Borne Coatings Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Solvent Borne Coatings Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global Solvent Borne Coatings Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global Solvent Borne Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4.3 North America Solvent Borne Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 United States

4.3.2 Canada

4.3.3 Mexico

4.4 Europe Solvent Borne Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Germany

4.4.2 UK

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 Italy

4.4.5 Russia

4.4.6 Turkey

4.5 Asia-Pacific Solvent Borne Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 China

4.5.2 Japan

4.5.3 Korea

4.5.4 Southeast Asia

4.5.4.1 Indonesia

4.5.4.2 Thailand

4.5.4.3 Malaysia

4.5.4.4 Philippines

4.5.4.5 Vietnam

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.6 South America Solvent Borne Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa Solvent Borne Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Egypt

4.7.2 GCC Countries

5 Solvent Borne Coatings

